Lancaster Sound Breakers’ Evan Antonellis

MEGAN WIDICK/Special to the Valley Press

The Lancaster Sound Breakers’ Evan Antonellis hits a grand slam in Saturday’s 15-12 victory over the Marysville Drakes. He also hit a home run on Sunday in a loss to the Monterey Amberjacks.

 

With the Pecos League’s regular season finale slated for next Monday when Bakersfield hosts Martinez at Sam Lynn Ballpark, most playoff qualifiers in both of the league’s divisions have been determined but the seeding is unsettled. The postseason commences on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

In the Pacific Division, San Rafael has won five straight and is one win away from clinching the division title. Monterey is three games up on Bakersfield for the second postseason berth with the Train Robbers in the throes of a seven-game losing skid and only a half-game ahead of Lancaster, which sits a game in front of Martinez for the fourth and final berth. Marysville has a puncher’s chance of reaching the second season but Vallejo and Dublin are out.

