Several Paraclete track and field athletes will be competing at the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Prelims today at Carpinteria High School after qualifying at the Gold Coast League Finals last week.
Senior Jacoby Madise won the league title in both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.
His time of 10.79 seconds in the 100 is ranked fourth in Division 4, and his personal-best 200 time of 22.35 is 10th.
Paraclete’s 4x100 boys relay team finished third and qualified for CIF with a time of 45.32, 17th on the seeding list.
Junior Andrew Garner finished second in the discus with a throw of 104 feet, 8 inches to qualify for CIF.
Sophomore Zariah Walker won the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 25.49, which is ranked fourth on the D4 seeding list.
Walker also qualified in the girls 400, finishing second in league with a time of 59.53.
Junior Lauren Dace won two league titles for the Spirits. She won the 100 hurdles in 16.16 for the sixth seeded time in Division 4. She also won the high jump by clearing 4 feet, 10 inches, tied for 6th on the seeding list.
Freshman Kennedi Redd finished third in the girls 100 meters to qualify for CIF with a time of 13.41.
Junior Brianna Delgado finished second in the girls 800 with a personal-best time of 2:17.65, which is second in D4 only to the Gold Coast League champion Isis Diaz of Sierra Canyon (2:16.41).
Both of the Spirits’ girls relay teams reached CIF Prelims.
The 4x100 relay team won the league title with a time of 50.21, fifth on the seeding list.
The 4x400 relay team was second with a sixth-best seeding time of 4:08.41.
The Paraclete girls finished second in the Gold Coast League Finals, while the boys finished fifth.
The Spirits took second through fifth in the girls discus, but the throwers did not meet the CIF distance standards.
Sophomore Rebecca Study was second (71-05), sophomore Marina Arredondo took third (67-0), junior Cayla Gibson finished in fourth (65-03) and sophomore Naomi Cox was fifth (61-10).
Arredondo was also third in the shot put (27-11), while Gibson took fourth (25-08) and Cox was seventh (23-02).
Sophomore My’Endia Berryman finished ninth in the long jump (12-04), while senior Clarisse Angeles was eighth in the 800 (2:39.15) and sophomore Kiera Carr finished 11th in the 800 (2:47.17).
Redd finished seventh in the 200 (28.38) and Aniste Hyde was 11th in the 100 (14.56).
On the boys side, sophomore DeShaun Malone finished 10th (11.87) in the 100 and ninth in the 200 (24.03), while junior Mark Costa took seventh in the 800 (2:12.89).
Senior Isaiah Davila took second in the 110 hurdles (19.84) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (47.71), while teammate Caleb Ponder finished fifth in the 300 hurdles (48.04).
In the 1,600, junior Josh Medellin was 12th (11:27.76), followed by sophomore Johnny Iabichella in 15th (11:42.34) and Elias Ledesma in 21st (12:45.75).
Garner finished fifth in the shot put (37-05) and the boys 4x400 relay team finished sixth (3:50.73).
Athletes from Desert Christian and The Palmdale Aerospace Academy will also be competing in the D4 Prelims today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.