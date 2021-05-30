Seven softball teams from the Antelope Valley earned playoff berths in the CIF-Southern Section brackets announced Saturday.
The top four teams from the Golden League, two teams from the Heritage League and Paraclete from the Gold Coast League will all start the playoffs on Thursday.
Quartz Hill won the Golden League title with a 14-0 record and finished the season 18-0 with four preseason games against GL opponents.
The Royals outscored their opponents 269-40, showing their strength at the plate and on the mound.
Quartz Hill, ranked No. 7, hosts Dos Pueblos (Goleta) in the CIF-SS Division 3 first-round playoffs on Thursday. Dos Pueblos (16-6) finished second in the Channel League.
Highland (15-3) finished second in the Golden League with a 12-2 record. All three of the Bulldogs’ losses came against the Royals.
Highland outscored its opponents 252-66, allowing a total of 48 runs to Quartz Hill.
The Bulldogs travel to Santa Paula for a Division 3 first-round game on Thursday.
Santa Paula (8-11) finished tied for first in the Citrus Coast League with a 7-1 record.
Paraclete (8-9) took second in the Gold Coast League with a 5-3 record.
The Spirits have a tough start to the playoffs as they play at No. 1-ranked Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs on Thursday.
Notre Dame (14-3) finished second in the Mission League with a 6-2 record.
Knight (9-7) finished fourth in the Golden League with an 8-6 record, losing two games to each of the top three teams.
The Hawks play at University Prep (14-4) in the Division 5 playoffs on Thursday.
University Prep, ranked No. 7 in Division 5, won the Cross Valley League with an 8-0 record.
Two local teams will compete against each other in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs on Thursday when No. 9-seeded Vasquez (13-7) hosts Lancaster (10-6).
The Mustangs won the Heritage League title with an 8-0 record.
The Eagles finished third in the Golden League with a 10-4 record, falling in two games each to Quartz Hill and Highland.
Desert Christian (4-11) reached the playoffs in Division 7 after finishing third in the Heritage League with a 4-5 record.
The Knights won two games on Friday to secure their spot in the playoffs. They beat Oakwood 11-4 in the first game and played a second game to see who would get the final playoff spot. Desert Christian again won 12-7.
The Knights play at Viewpoint (5-8) in the first round on Thursday. Viewpoint finished third in the Gold Coast League with a 4-4 record.
