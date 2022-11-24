Michigan St Michigan Scuffle Football

Associated Press

Security and police break up a scuffle between players from the Michigan and Michigan State football teams in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game on Oct. 29 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Seven Michigan State football players were charged in the postgame melee on Wednesday.

 

 Kyle Austin

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Seven Michigan State football players have been charged for their actions during the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel last month, according to a statement Wednesday from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

The most serious charge is against cornerback Khary Crump, who faces one count of felonious assault. The charges against the six others are misdemeanors. Linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, safety Angelo Grose, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Brandon Wright and defensive end Zion Young are each charged with one count of aggravated assault, and linebacker Jacoby Windmon faces one count of assault and battery.

