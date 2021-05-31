The same seven schools that are sending softball teams to the CIF-Southern Section playoffs are also sending baseball teams to the postseason in the brackets that were announced on Sunday.
Quartz Hill, Highland, Knight and Lancaster from the Golden League, Paraclete from the Gold Coast League and Desert Christian and Vasquez from the Heritage League will all be participating in the playoffs, which begin this week.
Paraclete and Vasquez are both ranked No. 2 in their divisions.
The Spirits (17-4) tied with Sierra Canyon for the Gold Coast League title after the two teams split their season series and ended up with 11-1 league records. The Trailblazers are the No. 2 seed in Division 2.
Paraclete will host Oxnard (9-7) in the first round on Friday. Oxnard finished fourth in the Pacific View League (3-7) and entered the playoffs as an at-large team.
The Mustangs (16-3) also tied for their league title as Vasquez, Trinity Classical Academy and Desert Christian all finished with 10-2 records in the Heritage League.
No. 2-seeded Vasquez will host Mountain View (5-7) in the first round of the Division 7 playoffs on Thursday. Mountain View was fourth in the Mission Valley League.
Desert Christian (14-4) also plays in Division 7 and is the No. 4 seed.
The Knights will host Villanova Prep (7-6) in the first round on Thursday. Villanova Prep finished second in the Frontier League with a 2-4 record.
Also in Division 7 is Lancaster (13-9), which tied for third in the Golden League with Knight.
The Eagles are the only team from the Valley not at home this week as they will travel to Ojai Valley (9-7) for a first-round game on Thursday. Ojai Valley won the Omega League title with a 4-0 record.
Quartz Hill (23-2), the Golden League champion with a 13-1 record, is the No. 7 seed in Division 2.
The Royals’ only two losses of the season came back-to-back with a league loss to Lancaster, 10-9, on April 16, and a non-league, tournament loss to Highland, 5-3, the following day.
Since then, Quartz Hill has won 17 straight, including five wins over Highland, two in league play. The Royals have outscored their opponents 278-48.
Quartz Hill hosts Oak Hills (11-11) in the first round on Friday. Oak Hills finished second in the Mojave River League with a 10-5 record.
Highland (19-7) finished second behind Quartz Hill in the Golden League with a 12-2 record. All seven of the Bulldogs’ losses this season came at the bats of the Royals.
Highland will take on the same opponent as the softball team as the Bulldogs host Santa Paula (13-7) in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs on Thursday. The Highland softball team plays at Santa Paula on Thursday.
Santa Paula finished second in the Citrus Coast League with an 11-4 record.
Knight (8-11) tied for third in the Golden League with Lancaster and will play in the Division 6 wild-card round on Wednesday.
The Hawks will host Calvary Chapel (5-9), which finished third in the Academy League.
The winner of that game advances to the first round on Friday at de Toledo (14-0). De Toledo won the Liberty League title with a 10-0 record.
