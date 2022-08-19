Series winding down

PALMDALE — Antelope Valley High graduate Ricardo Navaro has been running in the Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series off and on since high school.
The third race in the series on Thursday at Pelona Vista Park was the first time he won the 3-mile race, finishing in 17 minutes and 29 seconds.
Navaro, 36, said he has been running the series since he ran cross country and track at Antelope Valley High. He graduated in 2004.
He has been running the series off and on after graduation and while he was going to college.
“I slowly got back into it,” Navaro said.
He started competing in marathons a year and a half ago. He said he has run a few half marathons.
“I’m fairly new to it,” Navaro said.
He acknowledged his win was due in part because some of the elite runners who compete in the series have left for college or are more focused on the upcoming high school cross country season.
Desert Christian graduate Brent Roetcisoender won the race last week, with a time of 17:26.1, followed by Nico Colin (18:23.0) and Thomas Rivera (18:53.6).
Roetcisoender did not participate this week because he left for George Fox University in Oregon last Friday, the day after the second race in the series.
The series is usually finished by now, with an earlier start in the summer, but it’s return after two years due to the COVID pandemic, and a hotter summer, forced a later start and four races instead of six.
“I think one of the reasons why is a lot of the high schools are back in session,” Navaro said. “You don’t get the high school competition. Also, I’ve been really focusing on my training a little bit better now then I have in the past.
“I was hoping (Roetcisoender) would have been here, but I spoke with (Colin), I train with him. He had told me that Brent just went to college that week.”
Navaro said he is focused on training for the California International Marathon in Sacramento in December.
He ran in the California International Marathon in Sacramento last year.
“I’ve been a little bit more focused on the speed,” Navaro said. “The last couple of weeks, I’ve been doing distance training, doing longer miles. The last two weeks I’ve been focused more on speed.”
He said the California International Marathon attracts runners hoping to qualify for the Olympic Marathon Trials.
“It was fun,” Navaro said of last year’s CIM. “I feel like I went out too fast, because the first mile is downhill.”
Colin finished third overall on Thursday with a time of 18:03, Thomas Rivera was fourth (18:53) and Miguelangel Soria was fifth (19:29).
Jenna Johnson, 15, was the top female runner for the second consecutive week and finished 17th overall with a time of 22:38. Johnson won last week with a time of 23:10.2, followed by Molly Zorba, 51, at 23:22.3.
“I think just my passion, dedication to running,” Johnson said. “I’m really competitive and I want to win. My goal is to go to CIF this year. I make it first in Golden League. I’m putting a lot of heart into the races.
“It was good. Last week, I had a female pace me. I stayed with her, but this time I was with the boys. Running with her was nice, because it was a very calm, neutral pace. Today, I didn’t see her. I kept up with the boys. I run with my boys varsity team, so it was really nothing to me. I like running with them. They get me ready for that higher female competition in the league. There’s amazing runners out there that I have to beat. I’m ready to win. I’m ready for these girls.”
Johnson, who is a sophomore at Palmdale High School, said last week was her first time running a cross country meet. She said the school she went to her freshman year did not have athletic competition.
She transferred to Palmdale High and ran distance for the track team, but missed the cross country season.
“I did track and I liked it,” Johnson said.
She said she played basketball before taking up running.
“I’m always athletic. I’ve always been, but I’ve never run distance like that,” Johnson said. “I ran track and I was our top girl.”
She said she prefers distance running over sprinting.
“I feel its more competitive in a way,” Johnson said. “You’re building up. You’re progressing. You’re not just sprinting and you’re done. You have to hold yourself and you have to be steady.”
She joked that her goal is to beat her teammate Diego.
“My goal is to beat him and once I got in front of him, I was fine,” she said. “I was just looking out for my teammate, to beat him for bragging rights.”
The high school varsity cross country season starts in September and the first Golden League meet is Sept. 21 at Pelona Vista Park.
“It was good to get me into the cross season,” Johnson said. “Getting into this meet, this is just like a fun run. It was good to like dip my toes to see how it is. I feel like it really helped to get me ready.”
The temperature at race time was hotter than the previous two weeks, at 93 degrees.
“It was hotter,” Johnson said. “Our coach has us run in the heat, so that we can get used to it. It wasn’t too bad, but it was much hotter. I could feel the heat pounding on me when I got to certain parts. Certain parts of the course were shady.”
There were 110 runners in the race on Thursday, up from 108 the previous week.
Race organizers are expecting more runners next week, in the fourth race and series finale, because it has been added to the So Cal Cross Country Grand Prix, run by USA Track and Field. It is a series of races throughout Southern California through Nov. 13.
Alan Brown, the AV Summer Cross Country Series co-organizer, said the series was last part of the So Cal Cross Country Grand Prix 12 to 15 years ago.
The start line for the race on Thursday was moved 106 feet, when race organizer James Mitchell walked the course twice and found the course was too long.
