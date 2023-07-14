Series returns on high note

PALMDALE — There were changes, big and small, to the Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series, which held its first of six races at Pelona Vista Park on Thursday night.
The long-time three-mile race held by the High Desert Runners club had a new series director for the first time in 29 years, as James Mitchell took over from Alan Brown.
The race featured online registration for the first time, a new timing system and a new points-based system that will help determine the overall series champion.
“Really, the running community here is so supportive and just eager to go,” Mitchell said. “It’s been a really good experience. This series is still around today because Alan put so much hard work into it. I know it was hard for him to relinquish, but he knew he needed to, health wise. He did an excellent job, showing me and teaching me what everything that went into it. We have people who’ve been around here for many, many years. Dale Lister has been here for so long, just little things you’re not necessarily aware of. Give a little helping and guidance.
“I have a great group of volunteers that really make the whole race happen, because without people helping out, sitting out there on the course and directing people, it could be a real mess. I never had to worry about enough people to fill in. Everything just went smoothly. I’m very pleased with our first one of the summer.”
There were 92 runners in the adult race and the course had to be altered due to rain taking out part of the previous route.
Ricardo Navaro, 37, won the race with a time of 17 minutes and 24 seconds. He won the third race of the series last year, when there were just four total races.
“It felt great. It felt fantastic,” Navaro said. “I’m not huffing and puffing like last year. I felt fantastic. The weather was fantastic. The group, the crowd, all the runners, were all fantastic. It was much better. I think I ran about the same time that I ran last year.
“Better hydration. The weather, I think last year was much hotter than what it was this time, because I think the fact that they moved it from 6:30 to 6:45, that little time difference was a huge factor in terms of the weather. It was much cooler. Training has been a little more consistent, compared to last year. Less injuries too. I was dealing with injuries last year.”
The race started at 6:45 p.m. with a temperature of 90 degrees, pushed back from the schedule start time of 6:30 p.m.
“I think the changes are noticeable,” Navaro said. “You can already see the improvement. You had about three times as many people show up today compared to last year. He’s willing to adapt the times, moving it from 6:30 to 6:45. I feel like it’s better structured than it was in previous years.”
Navaro, an Antelope Valley High graduate, said he has been running the series off and on since high school, for about 10 years total.
Navaro’s two sons finished first and second in the kids race that started just after the adult race, returning for the first time since 2019. The kids race followed a different course, doing one lap around the soccer fields.
Jacob Navaro, 8, won the kids race, pulling away from his younger brother, Landon Navaro, 5, at the end.
“He says he doesn’t like to run, but I think he’s naturally talented. He’s a natural runner,” Ricardo Navaro said about Jacob. “I’ve been taking them out to our neighborhood park, just to do a lap around the neighborhood park. They did baseball this past spring. I’ve been keeping them active. I thought this would be a good opportunity for them to work on their fitness.”
Jacob did take a few breaks and walked with his brother in the lap around the soccer fields.
“Because I was tired,” Jacob Navaro said.
Ervin Velasquez, 30, finished second in the adult race with a time of 17:57.
“It feels good to be a part of a big community out here, especially the running community, because that’s what I love,” Velasquez said. “It’s a really good outcome. I think we had about 90-something runners out today. That’s with the hot summer. It’s just really good to see everyone out here. The high schoolers and the older folks too, that have been here for ages. It just feels like a really good community to be a part of.”
Velasquez, a Rosamond High graduate and member of the HDR board, said he has been running in the series since 2010.
“Ricardo, me and him run the HDR track practices on Tuesdays, so having a friendly competition with him makes this really fun,” Velasquez said.
Velasquez said Brown will always be a part of the series.
“He is missed,” Velasquez said of Brown. “We have James Mitchell, who is directing and doing a great job. He’s a friend too. It’s a co-collaboration of everyone just coming together. Even though Alan Brown is not here, he’s still here. He’s a part of it, even if he’s not here. That’s what HDR is about, the legacy.”
Laisette Rachal, a recent Quartz Hill graduate, was the first female finisher and placed 10th overall.
Mitchell said there were runners from Knight, Palmdale and at least one from Quartz Hill.
“This series used to be seven races when I ran it,” Mitchell said. “It went down to six. Last year with the two years off from COVID, we had to really figure out. We just wanted to get a race. We wanted to get a series in. No frills. It was the perfect one to learn with.
“We were able to add a few things. Like add back the kids race this year. That was fun. We didn’t have many kids, but I anticipate seeing more kids coming back in the following weeks. We had great support from the cross country coaches that are out here and having their kids out here. It’s great to get to know people and let people know that we’re still going. We’re still holding the series.”
Official results were not available after the race, but will be posted on the High Desert Runners’ website and Facebook page.
The series will continue every Thursday, culminating in the series final on Aug. 17. The co-ed relay will be held on Aug. 10.
