Cincinnati Tennis

Associated Press

Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Emma Raducanu during the Western & Southern Open, Tuesday, in Mason, Ohio. Williams lost in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0.

 Jeff Dean

MASON, Ohio — The second stop on Serena Williams’ farewell tour was a short one.

The 40-year-old Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night.

