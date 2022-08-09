Canada Toronto Tennis

Canadian Press via AP

Serena Williams returns the ball during a match with Nuria Parrizas-Diaz at the National Bank Open tennis tournament, Monday, in Toronto. Williams won 6-3, 6-4.

TORONTO — Serena Williams hadn’t won in so long, she said she couldn’t even remember the feeling.

She picked up her first victory since the 2021 French Open on Monday, beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 at the women’s National Bank Open.

