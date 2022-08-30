 Skip to main content
Tennis | US Open | First Round | Serena Williams

Serena not done yet

Tennis star wins 1st match at US Open

APTOPIX US Open Tennis

Associated Press

Serena Williams reacts during a US Open tennis championships first-round match against Danka Kovinic, Monday, in New York. Williams, who said her retirement is imminent, defeated Kovinic 6-3, 6-3.

NEW YORK — Serena Williams is not ready to say goodbye just yet. Nor, clearly, are her fans.

In her first match at what is expected to be the last US Open — and last tournament — of her remarkable playing career, Williams overcame a shaky start to overwhelm Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 on Monday night in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium with an atmosphere more akin to a festival than a farewell.

