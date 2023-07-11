John Deere Classic Golf

Associated Press

Sepp Straka, of Austria, holds the trophy after winning the John Deere Classic golf tournament on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

 

 Charlie Neibergall

SILVIS, Ill. — Sepp Straka won the John Deere Classic on Sunday with a final-round 9-under 62 that could have been much better, making double bogey on the final hole but taking the title by two shots when Brendon Todd and Alex Smalley were unable to catch him.

The 30-year-old Austrian who played in college at Georgia won for the second time on the PGA Tour, moved to No. 27 in the world and increased his chances of representing Europe in the Ryder Cup this fall in Rome. He shot 73 on Thursday but followed with rounds of 63, 65 and 62.

