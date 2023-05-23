Seniors showcase talents

LANCASTER — Lancaster High’s Joseph Lopez drove a deep ball to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning of the 49th annual Larry Lake Senior Baseball All-Star game sponsored by the Lancaster West Rotary Club.
Thinking he had hit a home run, Lopez trotted to first base. As he watched the ball in the air, however, it hit the top of the fence. Lopez had to settle for the longest single of his career.
Lopez playfully hit himself in the helmet and started doing pushups at first base, as the crowd laughed.
Yeah, you could say they were having fun.
That’s the kind of atmosphere it was for all the seniors, which were represented by 11 high schools from around the Valley.
“It feels good to play my last game as a senior,” Highland’s Carter Wood said. “What I will remember most about playing high school baseball, is the bus rides home. I will miss all of my teammates.
“It was so fun today to come out and play. I’m glad we won today, especially since they have players from two of the best high schools in the Valley. They definitely pushed us today.”
Wood took home the game’s MVP after finishing 2-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs and a triple. He was also his team’s starting pitcher, allowing just one unearned run and two hits.
Wood’s Gold Team, represented by players from Highland, Rosamond, Desert Christian, Eastside and Boron, defeated the Blue Team, 11-8, Sunday afternoon at Antelope Valley College.
The Blue Team had representatives from Quartz Hill, Paraclete, Lancaster, Palmdale, Knight and Vasquez. Highland’s Chris Paxton, who led his team to a share of the Golden League championship, coached the Gold Team. Aaron Kavanagh and Manny Mobley from Quartz Hill and Lancaster’s David Fischenich led the Blue Team.
“It was a fun environment, but competitive at the same time. I liked it a lot,” said Knight’s Gabriel Kostorowski. “It was fun catching up with the guys I used to play travel ball with.”
Kostorowski took home the Pitcher of the Game after pitching one inning of no-hit ball, while allowing one walk.
“I think I humbly deserved it,” Kostorowski said with a smile. “I’m very honored.”
The Gold Team jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Wood hit a hard single to right field, which got all the way to the wall. Wood lumbered his way around all four bases as Highland’s Troy Lewis, who reached on an error, and Desert Christian’s Chris Gonzales, who singled, both scored.
The Blue Team got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Quartz Hill’s Anthony Jones reached on an error. He was singled in by Lancaster’s Pete Hebert to cut the lead to 3-1.
Lewis finished the game 1-for-3 with a double and two runs. Gonzales was 1-for-3 with three runs. Eastside’s Chris Stanley had an RBI single and Rosamond’s Daniel Flores was 1-for-2 with a triple. Aiden Day, from Boron, had an RBI sacrifice fly and Highland’s Jacob Rodriguez-Katz was 1-for-4 with one RBI. Highland’s Erick Holman had an RBI triple.
The Blue Team tied the score in the bottom of the fourth inning. Quartz Hill’s Andrew Galindo led off the inning with a single off Stanley. Stanley then walked Quartz Hill’s Logan Reddemann and Paraclete’s Herman Loasiga to load the bases. Kostorowski grounded out to score Galindo and cut the lead to 5-2.
Quartz Hill’s Dominick Lee, who led the Blue Team finishing 2-for-2 with two RBIs, then doubled home two runs to trim the lead to 5-4. Paraclete’s Chase Chapman grounded out to second base, but Lee scored to tie the game.
“It was a lot of fun just to hang out with the boys,” said Lee, who was his team’s starting pitcher. “There were all smiles out there. It was a good game that went back-and-forth. I’d rather see a lot of hitting in these types of games than pitching.”
Quartz Hill’s Brady Larsen was 1-for-2 with a double, while teammate Galindo was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Hebert finished the game 1-for-2 with one RBI. Lopez was 1-for-1 with a walk and Vasquez’s Mason McConnell was 1-for-2 with an RBI single. Paraclete’s Donovan Chao was 1-for-2. Chao also pitched one inning, allowing no hits and no runs.
“It was fun playing against guys from other schools one last time,” Gonzales said. “It was a great environment and fun to be in. I really wanted to win and do the best I could, overall.”
The score was tied 8-8 heading into the seventh inning. Lewis and Gonzales walked to lead off the inning. Stanley then singled to right field to score Lewis. Wood then drilled a triple to score Gonzales. Holman followed that up with another triple that scored Wood and helped the Gold Team build an 11-8 lead.
Eastside’s Domingo Villa pitched a 1-2-3 inning to record the save and preserve the victory.
“I just wanted to come out and have fun,” said Wood, who is uncommitted to where he will play baseball next year. “I’m so happy to win the MVP award.”
Six players received the Dick Spann Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for having a 4.0 GPA or higher: Lewis (4.8), Rodriguez-Katz (4.51), McConnell (4.35), Palmdale’s Nicholas Saldana (4.2), Loaisiga (4.0) and Flores (4.0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.