Senior All-Stars shine

LANCASTER — The seniors shined on the Antelope Valley College softball field on Tuesday in the All-Star Senior Softball Game.
The Gold Team was led by Highland pitcher Courtney Hardy in the circle and Littlerock second baseman Natasha Arroyo at the plate, leading the Gold Team to a 7-6 win over the Blue Team in seven innings.
Hardy was named the Pitcher of the Game, while Arroyo was named the Most Valuable Player.
“It feels amazing,” Arroyo said. “It feels amazing being able to win MVP, knowing that I actually stand out in a group of girls that have amazing skills.
“Knowing that it was going to be my last game playing during high school, playing with these group of girls that I’ve known throughout the whole four years of high school. I think that really gave me the energy to be able to come out and show out and give all I got.”
Arroyo singled to lead off the second inning, when the Gold Team rallied from a 2-0 deficit for six runs and never trailed again.
“I thought it was amazing, knowing that although we do all come from different schools, we were able to mesh together and play as one,” Arroyo said.
Arroyo, who plans on attending Antelope Valley College before transferring to a four-year school, finished 2-for-4 with a single to lead off the third inning.
Hardy pitched a complete game for the Gold, the longest pitching appearance she has ever made.
“I think it was a very intense moment, because I’ve never pitched seven innings straight, ever before in my life,” Hardy said. “It was really fun and it was a great time to be out here. It was a great experience.
“I was getting tired, like mid-game. My teammates were motivating me to stay strong and finish off strong. Just hype each other up on the field and off the field. My teammates had my back no matter what. I’ve never pitched in this kind of heat, so it was kind of intense. It was really hot, but I pushed through it.”
Hardy said she is looking to commit to a school during the summer, to continue playing softball and study business.
Hardy gave up nine hits, three walks and hit a batter, while striking out four in seven innings. She retired the side in order in the second and seventh innings.
Hardy benefitted from the game’s defensive highlight in the fifth inning, when the Blue Team loaded the bases with no outs.
Quartz Hill’s Bella Escobar hit a shot down the third-base line, but Littlerock third baseman Hailey Ward grabbed the line drive and tagged third base for a quick unassisted double play.
The Gold Team batted through the lineup in the second inning, scoring six runs on six hits to take a 6-2 lead.
Arroyo led off with a single and Rosamond catcher Sarah Baltimore followed with a ground-rule double.
“It was probably one of the best games I’ve played this season,” Baltimore said. “It was really fun. I just met these girls today and we had really good chemistry and I really enjoyed the game.
“It was fun. Just being able to run around the bases and not really have to worry about the other team. Getting along with the girls and not getting down on yourself after a strikeout or a bad play on the field, because it’s just all for fun.”
Littlerock first baseman Zenaida Cortez followed Baltimore with a two-run double and scored when Ward hit an RBI double.
Highland center fielder Marissa Rodriguez hit an RBI double, Highland shortstop Emily Centeno reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a delayed stolen base and Eastside right fielder Vanessa Carlin hit a two-run bloop single to cap the scoring for the Gold Team.
Rodriguez, Arroyo and Ward all finished with two hits apiece for the Gold Team.
“I felt like it went really well,” Rodriguez said. “It’s really good to play one more time as a senior. Definitely made the game was making that last catch, the last play right there. It’s a good way to go out.
“Definitely from being out there on the turf, since I’ve been playing on grass, being out here on the turf felt like I was in an oven. Just got to play through it.”
Rodriguez, who will play at AVC, wants to transfer to a Division 1 college and ultimately wants to become a firefighter.
The Gold Team added a run in the third inning, when Arroyo led off with a single, advanced to third on an error and scored on a groundout by Cortez, who finished with three RBIs.
The Blue Team took an early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Paraclete catcher Buffy Goodwin led off with a walk and scored on a double by Quartz Hill shortstop Cristina Herman.
“It was really fun,” Goodwin said. “It was less stressful than league, because we’re just out here making sure not to get rusty. Just having fun, doing our own thing.
“Personally I didn’t drink enough water, so I had to take a few moments, but we pushed through it though.”
Quartz Hill pitcher Cadence Crampton followed with an RBI single to drive in Herman. Crampton also had a solid game starting in the circle for the Blue Team, giving up seven runs on nine hits and one walk, while striking out five in seven innings.
Herman was one of three Blue players to finish with two hits, along with Crampton and Escobar.
The Blue Team rallied for four runs in the fourth inning, as Vasquez first baseman Valerie Romero led off with a walk, Escobar followed with a single and Quartz Hill third baseman Haeven Chavira reached on an infield single that glanced off of Hardy’s glove to load the bases with one out.
Quartz Hill left fielder Macayla Brown hit a ground ball to drive in a run and Quartz Hill designated player Haylei Weiske was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs for Goodwin, who hit a triple down the left-field line, driving in three runs, cutting the Gold Team’s lead to 7-6.
Goodwin was left stranded at third as the tying run.
“Meeting new people, because I was the only senior on my team,” Goodwin said. “Playing with a bunch of other seniors from all the other AV teams, it was really pleasant, just hanging out with the upperclassmen.”
Goodwin plans on attending Texas Tech, majoring in education and might email the softball coach if they would be interested in her as a walk-on player.
Besides a scoring opportunity in the fifth inning, the Blue Team also left a runner on third in the sixth inning, as Brown reached on an error, stole second and reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Weiske.
“It’s a big relief, especially at the end of the game, because I went into this game nervous and ‘What are they going to think of me? How am I going to play? How am I going to perform offensively and defensively?’ You never really know,” Baltimore said. “After coming out of a game like that, you’re really relieved. You feel a weight come off your shoulders. It’s kind of nice.”
Baltimore, who had a solid game defensively behind the plate, said she would like to play college softball, but has yet to make any commitment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.