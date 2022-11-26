Senators Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

Senators forward Brady Tkachuk (second from right) celebrates after scoring on Ducks goalie Anthony Stolarz (right) during the first period on Friday in Anaheim. The Senators won 5-1.

 

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

ANAHEIM — Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph each had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Friday.

Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle each had a power-play goal, helping the Senators stop a three-game losing streak. Artem Zub also scored, Drake Batherson had two assists and Cam Talbot made 31 saves.

