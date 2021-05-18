QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team defeated San Dimas 14-4 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 quarterfinals on Monday, reaching their first semifinal since 2007.
“These matches are harder so these girls are stepping up,” Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield said. “Each week, each match, it’s building momentum and it’s fun to watch.”
Litchfield got a surprise sweep from her doubles, which won all nine sets. She said she’s never had a doubles sweep in the playoffs.
“They’re just all doing their job,” Litchfield said.
Brooke Faulk and Skylar Antoniewicz kept up their undefeated season with a 6-1, 6-0, 6-1 sweep at No. 1 doubles.
Quickly after the match, Faulk, a Quartz Hill valedictorian, and senior singles player Riley Johnson had to run over to the Royals’ football stadium for a senior awards event.
Girls tennis is normally played in the fall, so the players have never had to deal with graduation and final year events.
“We’ve never played this time of year,” Litchfield said. “It’s a different level of stress.”
The No. 2 doubles team of Elizabeth Lewelling and Naia Smithley won 6-2, 6-3, 6-3, while the No. 3 team of Kelsey Moholt and Kyndall Segale won two sets, 6-3, 6-4, before Segale teamed up with sub Alayna Boyd for a 6-4 win.
Quartz Hill No. 2 singles player Mia Ogebe picked up a 6-1, 6-0, 6-1 sweep.
“She didn’t have anywhere to go, so she just grinded it out,” Litchfield said.
Johnson won two sets 6-0, 6-1, before falling in her final set 7-5.
“It was fun,” Litchfield said. “The girls have just become a great team. It’s not about one player.”
The Royals (10-0) won their first playoff match with a tiebreaker victory 9-9 (80-65) over Burroughs (Ridgecrest) and followed that up with a second-round 13-5 win over Bolsa Grande, which knocked out the No. 1 seed Magnolia, 12-6, in the first round.
“I keep telling the girls, it is a weird year, anything is possible,” Litchfield said.
Quartz Hill will travel to Flintridge Prep for the semifinals on Wednesday.
Flintridge Prep defeated Sierra Canyon 13-5 on Monday.
It’s already been an amazing season for the Royals, who didn’t even know if they would have a season because of COVID.
“Whatever happens, it’s been a fairytale,” Litchfield said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.