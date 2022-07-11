Seizing opportunities

LANCASTER — Paraclete infielder Nomar Vázquez received an assist during his college recruitment process from Paraclete shortstop Gabe Gonzales.
When Gonzales was being recruited by Vanguard University, he told Vasquez that the Lions’ baseball program was looking for infielders.
Vázquez reached out to the program and both he and Gonzales committed to the NAIA school. The teammates made the commitment official during a ceremony at Paraclete High School on May 11.
“Just playing baseball with my friends has been one of the best memories I’ve had in my life,” Vázquez said. “As soon as I got the opportunity to play baseball with Gabe I just jumped on it.”
The Vanguard coach initially watched Gonzales play during a summer game a few years ago and kept in contact with him.
“Once Gabe had told me that he was recruited, he told me that their coach was looking for infielders, so I was like ‘I’m just going to shoot him an email and see what happens,’” Vázquez said. “So I sent him my video. I sent him my stats. He liked my swing and thought I had good stats, so I went out for a visit. As soon as I went out for a visit, I knew that was where I was going to go.”
Vázquez said he first got a scholarship offer from Vanguard in late April.
“That’s when I finally made my decision,” Vázquez said.
He visited the campus the first week in May.
“I did a whole campus tour and met with the coach. He was really nice. I liked him,” Vázquez said. “They have a good program. They went to the playoffs this year, so that’s what really excited me.
“The campus life was really fun. I saw the students all playing games and doing activities. That is something I would look forward to when I go to college.”
Vázquez originally played at second base, but was moved to third base his junior season. He said he could play second or third base at Vanguard.
“Wherever they need me, I’ll be willing to play,” he said. “I’m comfortable in both spots. I’m ready to go. I like both spots.
“I just want to try and continue playing baseball for as long as possible. If that means that I have to play at a new position, then so be it.”
Vázquez played baseball at Paraclete for four years, the first two on junior varsity.
“Nomar, one of the hardest workers we’ve ever had come to our program,” Paraclete baseball coach Greg Burnias said. “He knows as much baseball as any player out there. He’s always looking for a little bit more work, always looking for an extra at-bat, an extra ground ball. He’s always determined to try to improve himself. I think he’s going to do great at the next level because of that.”
Vázquez credits his mother Griselda Vázquez and his father Ramón Vázquez for his work ethic.
“It’s mostly my dad and my mom,” Nomar Vázquez said. “Since my dad went through this process already, playing baseball at the professional level, he’s really talked to me about how important hard work is and how much I have to do to get to be able to get to the professional level and that is my goal. I just promised myself that I would work as hard as possible to be able to follow my dad’s footsteps and be like him.”
Ramón Vázquez played every infield position in eight years in Major League Baseball. He played for the Lancaster JetHawks in 1998, was named the JetHawks manager in 2016 and is currently the first base coach for the Boston Red Sox.
“I basically get it from him,” Nomar Vázquez said of playing different infield positions. “He tells me, ‘As long as you’re playing, you should be happy.’
“It definitely helps me a lot. There’s always room for improvement when I’m around him. Every time that I’m with him, I try to use most of it to make myself better in a way and still spend time with him also.”
Nomar Vázquez said Vanguard has a new sports management program that he will major in.
“Obviously I want to stay involved in baseball for as long as possible and I feel that sports management would be the easiest way to do that,” he said. “My dad played baseball for eight years and now he’s coaching. Around the environment that he’s in, I fell in love with it and it’s my passion. It’s what I want to do.
“It’s a new program they have going on this year. I was talking with some of my dad’s co-workers and they said sports management and marketing are an easy way to get involved in baseball and like general managers. It’s just very interesting to me.”
Vázquez said he received emails from a few other schools, including a few on the East Coast.
“College in itself is already a tough experience,” he said. “It’s your first time being an adult and being there together with someone that I know, someone that is close to me, would just make it much more fun for me and a better experience.”
Vázquez leaves for Vanguard on Aug. 25.
