LPGA Tour Golf

Associated Press

Sei Young Kim, of South Korea hits, watches her shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament on Thursday in Clifton, N.J.

 

 Seth Wenig

CLIFTON, N.J. — Sei Young Kim shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Thursday at tree-lined Upper Montclair Country Club to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup.

Kim had four straight birdies — on the par-5 12th, par-4 13th, par-5 14th and par-3 15th — and parred the final three holes on the second-year venue in the event that honors the LPGA Tour’s 13 founders.

