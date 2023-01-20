Stars Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) stops a shot by Kings center Jaret Anderson-Dolan (28) during the second period, Thursday, in Los Angeles. The Kings lost 4-0.

 

 Ashley Landis

LOS ANGELES — One night after blowing a three-goal lead, Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars weren't going to let the same thing happen again.

Seguin led the early charge with two goals in the first period and Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for his first shutout this season as the Stars defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on Thursday.

