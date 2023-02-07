Ducks Stars Hockey

Associated Press

The Ducks’ Jakob Silfverberg (33) and the Stars’ Tyler Seguin (91) compete for control of the puck in the second period, Monday, in Dallas. Seguin scored in a shootout to help Dallas to a 3-2 victory.

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored Dallas’ second shootout goal, and the Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Monday night.

Nils Lundkvist and Roope Hintz scored in regulation for Dallas, and Jason Robertson also scored in the shootout. The Central Division leaders dropped three straight 3-2 games in overtime before the All-Star break.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.