Seeing progression

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College baseball team is headed in the right direction after posting its first winning season since 2013 under first-year head coach Bryan Moses, finishing 20-18 overall.
Aiding in Moses’ effort were assistant coaches DJ Milam, Bennett Schiltz and Mike Swiech, along with student assistant coach Erick Barraza.
The 2022 season included landmark wins over top-ranked teams, including Fresno City and Glendale. The Marauders won six games in their final at-bat and posted some impressive offensive state accolades.
The squad was fourth in the state in walks (223), sixth in triples (22), 12th in RBIs (309) and on-base percentage (.414), 13th in runs (350), 20th in hits (431), 21st in doubles (87), 27th in home runs (27) and 29th in batting average (.301).
The Marauders were 9-12 in the Western State Conference and had seven players earn all-conference honors.
Ariv Camacho, Josh Nuno and Joe Uribe earned first team honors, while Mason Johnson, Will Joseph and Nate Scott were named to the second team and Zach Terry earned a Gold Glove.
“This year’s team will always be special to me … the team who laid the foundation for years to come,” Moses said. “Nothing was really expected of us from the outside. We had many meaningful moments and conversations as a team. We set out to exceed expectations and do it our way. The numbers and accomplishments speak for themselves, but the people who put in the work will be remembered most.”
Camacho led the Marauders in batting average (.356), hits (63) and doubles (18), runs (54) and stolen bases (25), while also driving in 40 runs, and hitting two triples and four home runs.
Nuno was second on the team with a .350 batting average and led the team with six triples, adding 50 hits, 36 runs, 28 RBIs and seven doubles.
Uribe posted a .322 batting average with 28 hits, 21 runs, 18 RBIs, seven doubles and three home runs.
Joseph was third on the team with a .347 batting average and tied for first with 48 RBIs. He was also first in walks (31), second in doubles (12) and hits (51) and added 35 runs, two triples, three home runs and seven stolen bases.
Johnson hit .307 with 31 hits, 24 runs, five doubles, two home runs, 22 RBIs and 20 walks, while Scott hit .277 and led the team in home runs (9) and RBIs (48, tied with Johnson). Scott also had 41 hits, 36 runs, seven doubles, three triples and 27 walks.
Terry hit .276 and contributed 35 runs, 37 hits, seven doubles, two triples, 22 RBIs and 28 walks with three stolen bases. His fielding percentage was .988 with nine double plays, 80 putouts and 80 assists with just two errors in 39 games.
Moses owns a career record of 248-168. He arrived from McPherson College in Kansas, where he spent five seasons as the head coach. The Bulldogs shattered numerous school records under his leadership, including accomplishing their highest winning percentage in team history by compiling a record of 38-15 (.717) in 2021. The 38 wins was also a Bulldog record.
After being ranked No. 17 in the country, the Bulldogs landed on the national stage as they fell just short of reaching the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho.
Prior to McPherson College, Moses served as an assistant coach at Brown University, where he filled several roles, including coaching catchers and hitters and aiding in the program’s recruiting efforts.
His extensive resume also includes a stint at Cal State Northridge, where he served as an assistant coach and assistant recruiting coordinator. Before CSUN, Moses spent three seasons (2013-15) as the first head baseball coach at the University of Antelope Valley. After leading UAV to a 20-5 mark in 2012, he guided the Pioneers to a record of 82-56 in the next three seasons. He also served as a health instructor and department head at the NAIA University.
Moses previously served as an assistant coach at Simpson University (Calif.) and spent parts of two seasons as a coach with the Redding Colt 45s summer collegiate baseball team.
Before moving to the collegiate ranks, Moses was the head baseball coach at Skyline High School in Idaho.
Moses, a California native, graduated from Sonoma State University in 2007 with a Bachelor’s degree in communications. He earned a Master’s degree in 2011 from Western Kentucky and a Ph.D. in sports management from Concordia University of Chicago. He and his wife Breanna have one son, Colt.
