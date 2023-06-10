Belmont Stakes Horse Racing

Associated Press

Forte trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Friday, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. The race is today.

 

 John Minchillo

This was supposed to be the year thoroughbred racing celebrated the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s magnificent Triple Crown triumph as the current crop of 3-year-olds finished their run on center stage.

Heading into the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes on Saturday, the racing has become almost an afterthought as the public has focused on a recent spike in deaths of horses at racetracks and air quality problems in the northeast caused by wildfires in Canada. And there is no Secretariat on the scene to make everyone forget the issues.

