Second-half surge

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy boys soccer team played like a team that didn’t take a break for the holidays.
The Griffins advanced to the championship match of the Ontario Christian tournament last week. So, when it resumed Heritage League play against rival Vasquez on Tuesday afternoon, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy was prepared.
The Griffins scored five goals in the second half to cruise to a 6-0 victory over the Mustangs at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy.
TPAA (8-1, 3-0), the defending league champions, dominated the match in time of possession and shots on goal against the Mustangs (7-2, 2-1).
“It was a physical game, but we stood our ground,” Palmdale Aerospace freshman Preston Elery said. “It was a win at the end of the day, but we can always do better and perform better.
“The first half, we saw how they played, just so we know. We got our goal and that’s when we started pushing the ball more and making more chances. The second half, that’s when we came with the goals.”
The Griffins struck first in the 30th minute on a goal from 5 yards by Elery on an assist by senior Christopher Martinez.
“I would say, the first half they were a little tired, because they’d just come back from a tournament, but second half was a lot better,” Palmdale Aerospace Academy third-year coach Hadi Helmy said.
The Griffins added to their 1-0 halftime lead immediately in the second half, as Palmdale Aerospace junior Ivan Omana connected on a shot from midfield to start the second half.
“We didn’t play that good,” Omana said. “We’ve got to work on us. We’ve got to work on touches. We didn’t perform to our best today. We’ve always got to work on us, on our attitude. We’ve got to stay positive, whether we lose or we win. We’ve always got to keep 100.”
Elery and Omana both finished with two goals apiece for TPAA.
Palmdale Aerospace senior Juan Diego Rodriguez connected on a penalty kick in the 51st minute after a Vasquez handball in the box.
TPAA sophomore Christian Samayoa scored from 10 yards in the 55th minute, Omana chipped in a rebounds from 5 yards in the 61st minute and Elery scored from 5 yards in the 65th minute.
“I think we made too many mistakes,” Vasquez coach Peter Zorba said. “I saw some great individual play from some really strong players, from these three in particular. Just coming back from break, no excuses. We’ve got a couple of guys out sick. We’ve been on holiday break, so this is our first game back for a couple of guys.
“We can do better. We’re a better team than this. I think that they’re a good team, always. It’s a great rivalry between us. Looking forward to playing them again.”
Vasquez had not played since a 4-0 loss to Paracete on Dec. 16 at Vasquez High.
“The second half, a lot of players were putting their heads down,” Vasquez junior Luis Benitez said. “They were getting frustrated, because they scored the second goal right away. We did too many mistakes ourselves. We weren’t playing as a team. We need more communication.”
Palmdale Aerospace Academy went 3-1 in the Ontario Christian Tournament last week, advancing to the championship match. The Griffins lost to Grand Terrace in the championship match on penalty kicks, 4-2.
“It was fun,” Helmy said. “It was a good, level tournament. Our league is not that strong. Vasquez is one of the strongest teams that we play in our league, so playing in that tournament helps a lot, because it made us see where our team stands.”
Both Omana and Elery believe the Griffins learned valuable lessons, not just playing in the tournament, but losing in its championship match.
“We could have done a lot better,” Omana said of the tournament championship match. “In the finals, we had the game. We got too confident and they scored on us the last second. ... We took it to PKs and, unfortunately, we missed two and we lost. We can always improve from our mistakes.”
Elery said his team is always looking to improve.
“We did good, but in the finals I feel we could have held ourselves together more,” he said. “Our attitude could have been better. At the end of the day, we just move on and do better for ourselves.
“You learn that you could always do better. From that, you work hard and harder, so maybe in the next tournament you can take it home.”
Palmdale Aerospace Academy is scheduled to play on Thursday, at Valley Torah, but weather could postpone the match.
The Griffins had a handful of shots hit the posts or the crossbar.
Omana hit the post on a shot from 20 yards in the 21st minute, Christopher Martinez hit the crossbar from 10 yards in the 31st minute and the 70th minute and Samayoa hit the crossbar from 8 yards in the 54th minute.
Palmdale Aerospace senior Dorian Madrigal had the shutout in goal for the Griffins before being replaced in the 61st minute.
Vasquez freshman Cisco Viramontes started in goal for the Mustangs.
Vasquez is scheduled to play Desert Christian in a league match on the road on Thursday, but it may be affected by the storm expected. The Mustangs face Palmdale Academy Charter on Saturday.
Vasquez freshman Julian Hernadez took the Mustangs’ lone penalty kick, in the 51st minute and had his shot go just high.
“Today, I wasn’t happy with the way we played,” Vasquez senior team captain Owen Coonis said. “I think, like Juan said, we made too many mistakes, that’s why they scored. A lot of it was the intensity and the attitude. A lot of players were getting the ball taken away and then stop and put their head down.
“It’s tough, but it’s not an excuse. Aerospace is Aerospace. It’s always a hard match.”
Vasquez, which finished second in the Heritage League last season, will host Palmdale Aerospace on Jan. 28.
“I think we have to fix our mistakes and we’ve got to communicate more,” Vasquez junior Juan Rios said. “Just push through and not give up, because I saw a lot of giving up at the end.”
