Miami Texas A M Football

Associated Press

Miami running back Thaddius Franklin Jr. (22) is stopped for a 1-yard loss by Texas A&M defenders, including linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45), during the second half, Saturday, in College Station, Texas.

After three weeks, there are 33 unbeaten teams left in major college football and eight of them are playing against each other Saturday.

There is a Pac-12 showdown, with No. 7 USC visiting Oregon State.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.