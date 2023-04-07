Season series split

PALMDALE — The Knight softball team jumped out to a fast start to its Golden League game against Lancaster on Thursday afternoon.
The Hawks scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and held on for a 10-5 victory over the Eagles at Knight High School.
It was an obvious sign of how much Knight has improved since getting a late start to the season.
The Hawks improve to 3-5 in league play, while the Eagles are now 5-3. The two teams split the two-game series this week after Lancaster defeated Knight 8-5 on Tuesday.
“I think we did really good,” Knight sophomore Katelyn Harrington said. “We’ve really improved, especially from just last game. We did a lot better. I feel we talked a lot more. We cheered each other on more and we just brought more energy.”
The Hawks sent 11 batters to the plate in the first, scoring seven runs on five hits and three walks. The first eight Knight batters reached base and the first seven scored.
“We’ve had the hitting since Day 1,” Knight coach Juan Paolo said. “We scored four and five against Highland, so the hitting has always been there. The defense is coming together.”
Knight sophomore Karina Morales and junior Serena Rodriguez hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning and senior Jizelle Sigaran drew a walk to load the bases for Harrington, who hit an RBI single.
Junior Marissa Perdomo followed with a two-run single, sophomore starting pitcher Nevaeh Hernandez drew a walk and freshman Desiree Ahumada drew a walk to force in a run.
Sophomore Angeline Gutierrez hit a one-run bloop single with the bases loaded and no outs and Morales grounded out to drive in the final run.
“I think the main difference was just the talking and cheering each other on,” Nevaeh Hernandez said. “I feel like we went into the game kind of iffy and then once we started getting runs, that’s when everyone’s energy came up. We went into this game thinking ‘We’re going to win. We’re going to play hard.’ That was our mentality all throughout the game.”
Lancaster struck first in the top of the first inning, benefitting from two errors before Layla Acosta hit a two-run single.
The Eagles narrowed the deficit in the third, on a one-run double by Jada Storey, but Lancaster left the bases loaded to end the inning for the second consecutive inning.
“I think we definitely came out a little slow,” Lancaster coach Kendel Zinn said. “First inning just wasn’t our inning.
“We tend to always come out and play every game like it’s the first time we’ve played them. I just think that was just a rough first inning for us. Top of our lineup couldn’t really do much. The bottom did a pretty good job. Our hitting was just up and down. It wasn’t consistent enough to get a rally for an inning.”
Knight padded its lead in the fourth, on a three-run home run to center field by Harrington, who finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
“When I step to the plate, I get nervous, but to me, I just have to take a breath and tell myself, physically, say it out loud, tell myself that I’ve got it,” Harrington said. “I never know what the pitcher is going to throw me or what they’re going to do. I just have to stay positive most of the time.”
It was more than enough run support for Hernandez, who threw a complete game for the Hawks, giving up five unearned runs on 10 hits, two walks and struck out one.
“I’m very proud,” Hernandez said. “I work mostly every single day of the week. I go to pitching lessons and I feel it’s definitely showing on the circle. I was hitting my spots and I think I did pretty good.
“I definitely think if we stay on this track we will make it to CIF. I definitely do think that. I think as long as we know we are with each other and bonding more as a team, we’ll just be right there with everyone else and hopefully we continue to play hard.”
The Knight defense turned a 5-3-2 double play in the sixth to cut short a rally and nearly turned another two double plays in the third and seventh innings.
“It was amazing,” Paolo said. “I think the key to the whole thing today was the pitcher. The girls knew that she was on. She was on the plate. She was on so they knew it wasn’t somebody who was throwing balls all game long, so they were all active on the field. It helped.”
Serena Rodriguez and Perdomo both finished with two hits apiece for the Hawks.
“People have to remember this is our third week together, with one practice before that and playing Highland two days after they said we could play,” Paolo said. “I’m impressed. We lost a couple to grades, big time key players. I told them the other day when we lost, ‘They’re beatable. Now you see they’re beatable and we should have won that game.’ I said, ‘We’ve got this one.’ From the first inning, they never let up and it helped a lot that Nevaeh was on the plate the entire time.”
Nevaeh Hernandez, a second-year varsity player, is proud of how much her team has improved.
“I definitely think that we have improved from the month and a half that we have been out here,” Nevaeh Hernandez said. “A lot of the teams have had a three month jump on us. I think with the hard work that we are putting in and our cheering on each other that we’re getting there and holding each other accountable and we’re right there with the teams.”
Harrington said the improvement has come through their experience together on the field and off of it.
“I feel like overall we’ve learned how each other plays and how each other needs to be supported,” Harrington said. “I feel like we’ve grown as a team.”
Lancaster added one run in the fifth and sixth innings.
Acosta led off the fifth with a walk and scored from third on a bunt by Storey in the fifth and Nayomi Ordonez led off the sixth with a bloop single and scored on an error on a single by Lancaster leadoff batter Deondra Rankins.
Lancaster’s Alex Cabral, Acosta, No. 8 batter Rhi Rubio and No. 9 batter Ordonez all finished with two hits apiece.
Lancaster will play a two-game series against first-place Highland next week.
“We’re going to have a long practice to get ready,” Kendel Zinn said. “We just have to play for the next game. We can’t dwell on the past. We’ve just got to play what’s going on in front of us.”
Knight will play two games against Eastside next week, starting on Tuesday at Knight High.
The Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with the win and have already face Highland and Quartz Hill in league play, the two teams that are tied for first in the Golden league.
“We just don’t want, when it comes down to the end, the goal was not to count on a wild card,” Paolo said. “We’re going to get in because of our own merit and not hope that somebody at CIF lets us in.”
