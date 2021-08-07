Season of Dreams

Los Angeles Rams football camp started last week and for the first time in five years, Lancaster native and current resident Chelsea Romero, a strength and conditioning coach, wasn’t there.
Last season, after working four summer camps with the Rams, Romero finally got her chance and became the first woman coach in Rams history when she was hired on for the season as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.
There were just eight women coaching in the NFL last season — four position coaches and four strength and conditioning coaches. Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar became the first women coaches to win the Super Bowl when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Feb. 7.
The past year has been a boom for women in men’s sports and Romero was part of it all.
“I think it’s just like surreal,” Romero said. “Just grateful, blessed. There were women before me that I got to see it. The whole if you see it, you believe it type of thing.”
Romero is a Paraclete and AVC grad who has a bachelor’s of science degree from Cal State Northridge in Kinesiology and Exercise Science and a Master’s of Science in Kinesiology and Exercise Physiology, also from CSUN.
She was part of a commercial campaign for women’s flag football at the start of this year. In the commercial it states: “We’re not here to be just another number, we’re here to help you lose count.”
Though she is a pioneer for women in men’s sports, she’s hoping being a woman won’t be that big of a deal in the near future.
“As women, we don’t even get looked at,” Romero said. “We all have our Master’s degree, we all have like 10 or more years of experience, worked at every level and then you have, honestly, a male that maybe used to play and maybe doesn’t even have his certification and gets to be a strength coach.
“It’s starting to change. The players are starting to change that for sure. Now, to be a head strength coach in the NFL you have to have your Master’s degree, which is like, ‘Duh.’ But then again the old-timers are like, ‘You don’t need that, you’ve just got to know football.’ It’s changing for the better.”
Around the same time Romero found out she got the seasonal job with the Rams, she also found out she was pregnant with her second child. She said she wasn’t holding her breath to be taken on as a full-time coach again because of her pregnancy.
“I was just grateful I was able to work a whole season,” Romero said.
In February, the Rams announced their coaching staff, and Romero was not included. She is the strength and conditioning coach for the Antelope Valley College softball team and is also a wedding planner.
She spent most of the offseason doing those two jobs and spending time with her husband, Greg, and 2-year-old son Kellen before the new baby arrived.
Romero and her family welcomed daughter Arden on June 6.
“She’s the perfect fit to our family,” Romero said.
Romero isn’t working with the Rams this summer, but she’s not giving up on her full-time dreams. She had patience to get to where she was in September 2020.
THE LONG ROAD
Romero is one of those people who loves being productive. When she first met the Rams and then-strength conditioning coach Ted Rath in 2017, she was working three days a week as a strength and conditioning coach for five sports at UC Irvine, along with her AVC and wedding planning jobs.
The Rams decided to use UC Irvine as their training camp headquarters when they moved back to LA from St. Louis that year.
She introduced herself to Rath and found a common interest in Notre Dame football — he worked with some the Irish players in the past and she is a big Notre Dame fan.
“I made sure he felt welcome,” she said. “He came in and I immediately introduced myself.”
Being a stranger to down time, Romero was looking to fill her summers and told Rath as much.
“I was like, my summers are pretty slow, I would love to help out anywhere I can,” she said. “I’ll work for free, I don’t care. I’ll clean the weight room after the guys work out.”
He asked her to send him her resume and she did. On her resume, she put down her experience working with the Paraclete football team, which she thinks helped her cause.
“He called me four hours after I sent my resume and was like, ‘Oh my God, we would love to have you. I didn’t realize you had this much experience,’” Romero said, adding he said he could only pay her minimum wage, which was fine with her.
Romero thought Rath would think she was crazy with all of her working endeavors, but it was quite the opposite.
“We’re in the service industry. You’re at the service of the athletes, of the team, the organization, the owner, the coaches, whoever it may be,” Rath said. “For her to be able to have objective work experience like she did and still does, but also being able to go through that process and balance all those things, you obviously know that she’s extremely good at multitasking, she’s extremely good at processing but also setting up a schedule efficiently, setting herself up so she doesn’t take on too much at one time. Being able to juggle all those different roles and responsibilities is really similar to what we do on a daily basis.
“So, for me, I’m thinking if she can do all this on top of this she’s probably a very adequate strength and conditioning professional.”
She got her foot in the door and kept going back every summer.
“I worked my butt off that training camp and every year I was able to come back and keep doing it,” Romero said.
In 2019, Romero added another title to her busy schedule when she and her husband Greg welcomed their son Kellen.
Four weeks after giving birth to her bundle of joy, Romero was right back at training camp with the Rams.
In between helping players develop to get bigger, faster and stronger, she was pumping her breast milk every two hours.
The players were in awe of her abilities so shortly after giving birth and called her a warrior.
“I can’t miss out on an opportunity. It was hard leaving my son that training camp,” Romero said. “We stayed at my sister’s in Long Beach and I just commuted from Long Beach to Irvine in ’19. It was worth it in the long run, because of those relationships that you build.”
After proving her determination and performance, Romero was a little down that she still didn’t get an opportunity to make her job full time after that third training camp.
“It was tough, the timing thing. Because after that last training camp after having a baby I was like, ‘Man, I am gonna give up,’” Romero recalled. “But then I was like, ‘I can’t give up. There’s too many women behind me that I want to help pave the way for. You’ve got to trust the process and that’s the biggest thing I started realizing.
“Coach (Sean) McVay says all the time, ‘Trust the process, guys. Trust the season, everything we do every single day.’ So I kept telling myself I’ve got to trust my process, so it ended up working out.”
Rath believed in her, though, and nominated her to attend the NFL Women’s Career in Football Forum in February 2019.
“Chelsea always wants to give me credit for everything, but Chelsea nominated herself by her work ethic, by her passion, by the job that she did,” Rath said. “Opportunities present themselves to people who have created those opportunities for themselves. I’m not taking any credit for anything. Chelsea earned those opportunities.”
She was able to draw strength from the other 49 women and speakers in the sport.
“They just gave me the confidence and just said, ‘Keep grinding. Keep going. It’s timing, be patient, keep working your ass off. Everyday is an interview. Just enjoy your journey,’” Romero said.
When she was younger, Romero learned a lesson from her dad, Vince Kelly, that she has kept with her and uses all the time.
“My dad told me back in the day, Chels, you get a job three ways … PRO — P stands for performance, R is for relationships and O is opportunity,” she said. “Ted told me after the three years, ‘Chels, you have the performance, you have the relationships with the guys, the coaches, the organization, I’m just waiting on the opportunity for you.’”
Little did they both know, the opportunity would come when Rath was no longer with the Rams.
OPPORTUNITY
Rath left the organization at the beginning of 2020 when he took a position as the Philadelphia Eagles’ vice president of player performance. He took one of his assistants with him.
“Ted Rath was basically my mentor for the past three years,” Romero said. “I was crushed. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m not going to be able to work another training camp. I just spent three years working training camps with my mentor, I’m done. I’m not going to be able to get into the league officially.’”
But those thoughts left just as quickly as they came and Romero’s determination kicked in.
When the Rams’ new strength and conditioning coach, Justin Lovett, was hired, Romero contacted the other two assistants she knew and asked them to put in a good word for her.
They were short one assistant and said they would love her help, but COVID slowed down the process.
During training camp in 2020, the players Romero had helped the past four seasons started to question what they could do to help her get a full-time position, proving she had both of the performance and relationship part of her philosophy down.
“It was awesome and great because all of those guys I’ve known the past four years, this year at the training camp they were like, ‘Yo, who do we got to talk to to get you on here full time?’” Romero said. “It’s just about building relationships and spending time with the players and getting to know them and so it was nice that they were all vouching for me this year.”
Finally, at the end of training camp, Romero was offered the seasonal position in September, giving her the letter she wanted the most, the O — opportunity. She thought it was ironic that Rath had to leave for her to get the opportunity.
“It was funny how it actually worked out for her and it was well deserved,” Rath said.
Around the same time as her job offer, Romero also found out she was pregnant with her second child, due in June.
“The second baby was a big surprise,” Romero said.
Aside from finding out about the pregnancy, everything else seemed to fall into place for the season with child care, with still being able to help out AVC and coordinate weddings on the weekends.
“Sometimes we want something so bad and we’re not ready for it yet. And then it happens when it’s supposed to,” Romero said.
Last year, because of COVID, the Rams’ training camp was in Thousand Oaks. Romero would leave her Lancaster home at 4:30 a.m. and get home between 7 and 7:30 p.m.
“But I had a big support system,” Romero said.
It just so happened that Greg’s aunt and uncle, Maria and Richard Jimenez in Oak Park, just 10 miles from the Thousand Oaks facility, were available to help out. His uncle worked from home and just retired in February and his aunt was a recently retired teacher.
“She helped the whole time from July on,” Romero said. “She was like, ‘I’m bored, of course I would love to watch him.’”
Romero and Kellen would drive to the Jimenez house on Sunday and stay the night there until Tuesday morning. Romero had the day off, but still needed to get tested for COVID. After her test, she and her son would drive home. That worked out too, since Tuesday was an optional day for players and it was the one day Romero didn’t have childcare.
Then, Romero’s mother, Natalie Kelly, who is also recently retired, would watch Kellen Wednesday and Thursday. Greg, who works for Northrop, had Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays off and got to have quality time with his son those days.
“Luckily, everyone was able to help,” Romero said. “Thank God his aunt retired from teaching and my mom retired last year. Just timing. Maybe that was my timing thing. I had to wait until I had childcare.
“If you’re working to pay the childcare, I almost feel like that’s a wash. … Thank God for them. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”
She was especially thankful to Greg, her high school sweetheart turned husband, for his support.
“He’s always been supportive of my dreams,” she said.
Romero realizes she also sacrificed a lot of time with Kellen, but her sisters said Kellen being 13-18 months was a good time to be able to follow her dreams.
“I sacrificed a lot,” she said. “In my head, I feel like I missed out on some things with him, but at the same time, I know one day he’s going to look back and be proud of me and know I went after all the years of persistence and trying to get the job and everything.”
PERFORMANCE
It didn’t take long for Romero to prove herself with her performance. Coming back right after having a baby and doing her job well, proved that.
COVID made the season a little different in how the strength and conditioning coaches did things.
They could only have 10 players in the weight room at one time and they had 15 in an outdoor weight room.
“I got to work with the starters all the way down to the practice squad guys,” Romero said. “The practice squad guys, this year, were a little different, because typically the practice squad guys get to train really hard all year. But in the NFL this year, if you’re on the practice squad, you’re able to switch your guys every week depending on if there were COVID issues. So we always had to make sure they were ready.”
Her goal was to make sure all of the players she worked with were healthy and performing at their best. It was a balance of giving them a good workout, but sometimes not too hard of a workout.
“You want to develop them, get them bigger, faster, stronger, but also had to be mindful of if they were playing their Saturday lifts weren’t too hard,” Romero said.
Rath was always pleased with what Romero brought to the table.
Romero is also big on vision boards and Rath got to experience it firsthand. Before training camp, he said he likes for all of his strength and conditioning coaches to give a presentation on whatever they like to the other coaches. He asked Romero to give a presentation as she was going into her second year at training camp.
“I’ll never forget this, because she presented her dream board,” Rath said. “She basically comes up with this vision board and says, ‘Here’s what I want, here’s what I see happening and here’s how I’m going to make it come life.’ She actually had us in the Super Bowl that year and that was the year we won the NFC and went to the Super Bowl.
“So as you look through this everything she gets done is calculated but it’s done with such belief and she has a drive.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Creating relationships is easy for Romero, who carries passion and optimism with her wherever she goes.
“The guys are great,” Romero said. “It’s that whole ‘We not Me’ culture. The Rams organization, all the way from the owner all the way down to their interns, they have great people. Like any organization, or any school or university, if they have great people, they’re very successful. It’s like a big family over there, so I’m very blessed.”
Romero can easily relate to other athletes, because she was one herself. She played volleyball, soccer and softball all four years of her Paraclete career. She then went on to play softball for two years at AVC.
“I learned so much through sports,” Romero said. “I’m so happy I was involved and the best memories are part of it. In my coaching career, I kind of have the same mindset. I’m here to be with my peers and continue to learn.
She also has a love of football because of her dad, who taught her and her three younger sisters about the sport.
“One of four girls, my dad made sure we loved football and look at us now. We’re all very successful,” Romero said. “It’s a testament to my parents, too. With sports, they always just said, ‘As long as you’re having fun, keep playing.’ I think about kids now and they’re just not having fun. They’re burnt out and I’m like, thank God my parents were so supportive in saying, ‘Just go out there and have fun. If you’re not having fun, you shouldn’t play.’ Me becoming a coach was so easy because it was always just fun being around sports. You help develop them and mentor them.”
Romero not only teaches the players she coaches, but her lessons also rub off on her fellow coaches.
Rath learned PRO from Romero and uses it all the time.
“As she talked about that, I’m thinking, ‘Chelsea, you’re living that right now,’” Rath said. “You might not have the exact opportunity you want right now, but you’re still working through performance, you’re creating relationships, you’re doing everything you can to set yourself up through that process and when it happens, it’s going to happen. And that’s what happened.”
The Rams players have always had Romero’s back, too, from wanting to make sure she got the full-time job, to just checking on her health.
Every player and coach had to get tested for COVID every day of the season.
On Christmas day, after a light practice, Romero was asleep in bed when she got a phone call that said she tested positive for the virus. She had to be out 10 days, but she was still involved through Zoom.
“It was just like a head cold. It literally just felt like the flu,” Romero said, adding everything was good with the baby.
She said it was a blessing in disguise, because she got to spend those 10 days with her husband and son. She was also glad she didn’t infect any of the players.
“Thank God none of the players got infected by me,” Romero said. “It was Christmas Day and I wasn’t around a lot of the players that day. At practice I wasn’t and on Christmas Eve we went to SoFi for practice because the winds were so bad in Thousand Oaks. I just set up the pre-practice stuff, I broke it down and I was kind of by myself touching everything.
“So when they checked my contact tracer, I didn’t contact with any of the guys for more than six minutes. If I had, the player would have to be out for 10 days. I would have felt horrible, but no guys were infected from me.”
The players didn’t seem to be worried about contracting the virus from Romero, they were just concerned about her, knowing she was pregnant.
One of those players was the NFL’s top defensive player Aaron Donald.
“He was the first one after I had COVID that was like, ‘Coach, are you and the baby good?’” Romero said. “It was so nice that he immediately saw me and wanted to know about my health. It just shows the type of person he is.”
She also knows how to connect with each player.
“Jalen Ramsey was our biggest ego guy, but he actually doesn’t have as big of an ego as the media makes it sound,” Romero said. “He’s a good guy, too. He has two daughters and you ask him about his daughters and he lights up. When you get to know these guys, you just have to small talk — how’s your family, how’s this, how’s that — and they’ll start talking about their kids or their wife and they’ll light up.”
She also has good relationships with her AVC family, particularly coaches Cindy and Mike Vargas, who coached her when she played softball there.
“I’m so lucky with coach Cindy and coach Mike,” Romero said. “I’m so grateful to them, because they were my coaches and they were a huge part of me being a coach, too. They’re the best. I love working for them.”
Cindy Vargas said they take what they can get from Romero, and she sometimes uses her stint with the Rams when recruiting, telling the recruits their strength and conditioning coach has professional-level experience.
“I’m happy for her,” Cindy said.
Rath said it was easy to see how much Romero cares about everything she does and everyone she works with almost immediately after meeting her.
“If you’ve met her for more than two minutes, (you can) understand or feel the passion and just the empathy she carries with her in the care for whether it’s athletes or a client that she’s planning a wedding for or her softball players,” Rath said. “She carries that empathy with her, but she carries compassion and it’s just exuding out of her.”
Whatever is next for Romero, Rath knows she’ll succeed.
“She’s good for our profession,” he said. “God has the master playbook. She’ll be fine. She’s going to be OK.”
Her goal now is to stay in the NFL, and win a Super Bowl. While the future is uncertain, Romero knows just to enjoy the ride.
“We’re told as young kids, ‘OK, you go to school and you go to a good college and you get a job,’ all these things in a straight line and it never happens that way,” Romero said. “You’re always drifting off to the right, to the left, you get back on the road.
“So, it’s just enjoy the journey you’re on, this is going to teach you those life lessons.”
