NASCAR Kansas Auto Racing

Martin Truex Jr. stands during the national anthem before a NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

 Colin E. Braley

Martin Truex Jr. has slumped into Bristol Motor Speedway fighting for his season.

Truex won the regular-season title but two bad races to open NASCAR’s playoffs has him on the brink of elimination headed into Saturday night’s race at Bristol, Tennessee. The bottom four drivers in the 16-driver field will be cut from the championship sprint and Truex, winner of three races this season, is 13th — below the cutline.

