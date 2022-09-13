Broncos Seahawks Football

Associated Press

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (left) talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (right) after Seattle beat Denver 17-16, Monday, in Seattle.

SEATTLE — It was a familiar scene in Seattle: Russell Wilson leading his team downfield for a game-winning score late in the fourth quarter.

This time, he wasn’t given a chance by his new coach in Denver, pulled off the field in exchange for a 64-yard field goal attempt that left plenty of confusion and the Seattle Seahawks celebrating an unexpected season-opening, 17-16 victory over the Broncos on Monday night.

