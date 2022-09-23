Angels Rangers Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Mike Trout (left) sprints down the first-base line on his way to a two-run double as Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (right) looks to the outfield in the third inning, Thursday, in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday.

Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left-center for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager connected for his opposite-field shot.

