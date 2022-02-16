Scorpions sting Mustangs

BORON — The Desert boys basketball team was able to use its depth during a first-round playoff game against Mojave on Tuesday night.
The Scorpions had almost twice the players available as the Mustangs and the results were evident in the second half, as Desert built and maintained a double-digit lead.
Desert pulled away for a 58-42 victory over Mojave in a CIF-Central Section Division 4 first-round game at Boron High School.
Desert (16-5), the No. 7 seed, will play tat No. 2 Sierra in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Sierra defeated Madera South 60-48 on Tuesday.
“We started off slow to be honest, but after that we started picking it up after the second quarter,” Desert sophomore Boden Willams said. “Our defense was doing the work. I would say we did good.
“We got more confident shooting the ball. We stopped passing it a lot, more shooting. The defense got more aggressive. We had more fast breaks too. That’s how we usually play too, more fast breaks.”
Desert never trailed Mojave (11-3), but led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and 27-21 at halftime.
“We played good at the half,” Mojave first-year coach Jake Mullenix said. “I told them we were only down 27-21. I told the kids, ‘The first time we played them, they were up on us by 25.’ So we did our goal there. It’s just that we fell apart in the third and fourth quarter. We got tired. I’ve got six players. With COVID, I’ve done the best I can.
“Our team did good for our league. We’ve played with some big boys. I mean, we played a better game against Rosamond. We lost by 13 points. We should have beat this team. We just got out hustled, basically. My best player fouled out. There’s nothing you can do about that.”
Desert beat Mojave 55-39 on Dec. 9, the first game of the season for the Mustangs.
Desert outscored Mojave 19-8 in the third quarter on Tuesday.
“We played a lot better. We actually slowed down and were able to run the offense a little bit tonight, which made me very happy,” Desert coach Phil Pleasant said. “They went to a box-and-one and that kind of opened up the lane for us. We got a couple of drives to the hole. Overall, we did good tonight.”
Mojave pulled to within two points, 27-25, early in the third quarter after a steal and basket by Mojave junior Titan Louden.
But Williams responded with a basket and a 3-pointer to give Desert a 32-28 lead.
Desert junior Isaiah Anderson converted a layup to give the Scorpions a 10-point lead, 39-29, with two minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter and sophomore Cedric Hughes made a 3-pointer at the end of the quarter to give Desert a 46-29 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“We played really well today,” Desert junior Derek Pangilinan said. “We ran the plays really good. We were pushing the ball in the second half. Even though they tried putting pressure on me, our team played really well.”
Williams led Desert with a game-high 26 points, Hughes had 12 and Pangilinan finished with 15.
“Just start playing our game and shooting the shots we needed,” Pangilinan said of the difference in the second half. “When they went to a 4-1 (defense), we just shot better as a team and started driving to the hole.
“We played really well, especially for a young team. We only have four seniors. We need to listen to coach and do what we need to do on the court.”
Titan Louden led Mojave with 21 points, scoring 13 in the first half, but fouled out with 4:02 remaining in the fourth quarter and Desert leading 55-35.
“The difference is we got tired,” Mullenix said. “We missed a few key plays. We tried something and it was working and then it didn’t work. We did the best we could for a small school. We’re supposed to be in a small-school category.
“We’ve come a long ways. These kids have worked hard. I love my kids. They gave it their all. Coach Pleasant is a really good coach and I knew I had my hands full. I got outcoached. They played. I just got outcoached.”
Mojave senior Jadden Ellis had seven points, senior Jeremiah Madlock had six and senior Doniel Webster and junior Stephon Louden both had four points apiece. Stephon Louden had four blocks in the first quarter.
Madlock was fouled as he tried to dunk at the final buzzer and sank two free throws with no time on the clock.
Mullenix said he coached his players in the seventh grade and they finished undefeated.
“I’ve had them for a while,” Mullenix said. “It’s been a pleasure, three of my seniors and the two twins, to have them in their last year and my last year. I’m ready to retire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.