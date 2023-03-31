Ducks Kraken Hockey

Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) looks on as Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates after a goal by center Matty Beniers (not shown) during the first period on Thursday in Seattle. The Kraken won 4-1.

SEATTLE — Jaden Schwartz and Matty Beniers scored within three minutes of each other in the first period and the Seattle Kraken hung on to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Daniel Sprong added a power-play goal with 4:18 left in the game and Alex Wennberg sealed it with an empty-netter. Martin Jones made 18 saves to help the Kraken keep their grip on the top Western Conference wild-card playoff spot.

