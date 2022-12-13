Scholarship to paradise

When Paraclete senior John Balok Jr. was searching for a college where he could continue his baseball career on the National Collegiate Scouting Association (NCSA) website, there was one school that stood out.
Balok’s criteria for what he wanted in a school and athletic program matched 100% with the University of Hawaii.
He followed all the Hawaii baseball coaches on Twitter that night and the last coach he followed, recruiting coordinator Dan Cox, followed him 30 minutes later, liked his videos and contacted him.
The rest is history.
Balok signed his National Letter of Intent in front of family, friends, coaches and faculty on Nov. 14 in the Paraclete High School library.
“I’ve been to Hawaii a lot, so I’m familiar with it,” Balok said of why he signed with the school. “I love the scenery and the people there and just the culture. I love the culture there, and how everyone acts, how nice they are.”
Of course, the weather also had a big pull.
“It’s Hawaii, it’s paradise,” Balok said. “I can wear a T-shirt in December with shorts and go to the beach. New hobbies like surfing. All this stuff, I’ve got to get with it. … I’m going to be super tan. I just love it.”
When Balok took his unofficial visit to Hawaii in March, he said he felt like he already knew the place.
The coaching staff was really what drew Balok in to accepting an NCAA Division 1 scholarship with the Rainbow Warriors.
“The coaching staff at Hawaii baseball, they’re brand new and they’re perfect,” Balok said. “They made me feel at home right when I visited. They knew who I was and they instantly wanted to talk to the parents. Some colleges, they only worry about me. So, the first Zoom call, (Cox) instantly wanted to have my parents with me when he talked to me. He was very friendly. And (head coach) Rich Hill talked one-on-one with me. He just told me all the right stuff.”
The Hawaii baseball coaching staff is in its second year together after leading the program to its best-ever finish in The Big West, coming in third at 19-11 in conference play.
Balok instantly had a connection with Cox, who was a Major League Baseball scout for 21 years and has drafted a handful of Antelope Valley athletes, including Balok’s pitching coach Michael Tonkin. He also already has a friendly connection to pitching coach Mathew Troupe.
“(Cox) knows the area in the AV, he’s drafted two other kids from Quartz Hill and I think Palmdale,” Balok said. “Coach Troupe, the pitching coach, he’s a young pitching coach that used to play for the University of Arizona. He’s got all the jokes. He loves to call me and we just have a good time talking.
“But, on the other side, they’re serious and they want to win. They’ve got some good guys, good teammates that I’m going to be playing with.”
Balok plans on studying tourism management at the university to turn his love of traveling into a career.
“I want to be a tour director on a cruise line,” he said.
Balok said he’ll miss his parents Nicole and John Balok and sister Ashley Balok. He’ll be a plane ride away instead of just a car drive away.
“I’ll Facetime them and call them as much as I can,” he said.
Balok, who played travel ball for So Cal Terror and now So Cal Bombers, had many people to thank for helping him earn this scholarship.
“Just thank you to all my coaches, all my teammates, all my friends, all my family — my mom, my dad, my sister, especially my cousins — just everyone and God, of course,” he said.
After high school ends, Balok will be going to Summer ball in either Canada, Oregon or Washington for three months. Then, he’ll come back home for about two weeks before packing up and heading to Hawaii.
Before then, however, he’s looking forward to his senior season with the Paraclete baseball team.
“This season looks great,” Balok said. “I’m excited for this season. We’re playing at JetHawks and my team has a solid nine, we’ve got a solid team. Thanks to coach (Newton) Chelette for getting our JetHawks field. He worked his way through and got some connections, so we’d like to thank him.”
