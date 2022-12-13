 Skip to main content
High School Baseball | College Signing | Paraclete

Scholarship to paradise

Balok Jr. signs to play baseball at University of Hawaii

John Balok Jr. Hawaii signing

MERISA JENSEN/Valley Press

John Balok Jr. (bottom right) throws up a shaka along with his mother Nicole Balok (top left), father John Balok (top right) and sister Ashley Balok (bottom left) after he signed to play baseball at the University of Hawaii in a ceremony on Nov. 14 at Paraclete High School.

When Paraclete senior John Balok Jr. was searching for a college where he could continue his baseball career on the National Collegiate Scouting Association (NCSA) website, there was one school that stood out.

Balok’s criteria for what he wanted in a school and athletic program matched 100% with the University of Hawaii.

