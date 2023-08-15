Angels Rangers Baseball

Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe reaches out for the throw to the bag to complete the double play against the Angels’ Hunter Renfroe (12), after Rangers infielder Marcus Semien caught a line drive off the bat from Matt Thaiss in the second inning on Monday in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers won 12-0.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Max Scherzer allowed only one infield single and one walk while striking out a season-high 11 in seven innings to record his third win in three Texas starts as the Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 12-0 on Monday night.

Marcus Semien had two hits and a season-high five RBIs, including a three-run home run in the seventh inning. Three batters later, Adolis Garcia increased his AL-best RBI total to 91 with a two-run shot that was his 30th of the season.

