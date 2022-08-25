Tour Championship Golf

Associated Press

Scottie Scheffler, right, and Collin Morikawa, left, walk to their balls on the 14th fairway during a practice round for the PGA TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club Wednesday in Atlanta, Ga.

 Steve Helber

ATLANTA — Scottie Scheffler has experienced so much new this year. He won his first PGA Tour title in Phoenix. He won his first major at Augusta National. And now he’s at East Lake for the Tour Championship for another strange sensation.

He can’t remember the last time someone gave him strokes, much less Patrick Cantlay.

