Tour Championship Golf

Associated Press

Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Thursday, in Atlanta. 

ATLANTA — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler might have had a roller coaster of an opening round Thursday at the Tour Championship if only he had been paying attention to the scoreboards.

Scheffler started with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. He led by as many as six shots on the front nine. Then his lead was down to two. And when he finished with three straight birdies for a 5-under 65, he was five strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele.

