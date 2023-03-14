APTOPIX Players Championship Golf

Associated Press

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning The Players Championship, Sunday, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Scottie Scheffler was fearless on a TPC Sawgrass course that can jangle the nerves on every hole. The wind was getting stronger, the targets looked smaller, and all he wanted was to make sure his lead got larger in The Players Championship.

“You can't limp in on this golf course,” he said. “You've got to hit the shots.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.