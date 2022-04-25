Savage Elite gymnasts set for regionals

Three Savage Elite level 6 gymnasts were chosen to compete for Southern California in the 2022 Level 6/7 Region 1 Championships, Friday through Sunday, in Salt Lake City.
Jasmine Grabas, Kinley Goss and Gabriela Cowen all recorded top 12 all-around scores in their divisions at the 2022 Level 6 State Meet in March, and were chosen to compete in the Regional Championships, which is composed of Southern California, Northern California, Utah, Arizona and Nevada.
Grabas was the all-around state champion in the Jr. B division (38.55) and the vault state champion (9.8). She competed in seven meets this season and won all seven all-around titles. She heads into regionals with an undefeated record.
Grabas also finished third in floor (9.575), tied for fifth on beam (9.4) and sixth on bars (9.6).
Goss also won the state championship all-around title in division Ch D, with a score of 38.375. She was also the vault state champion (9.6) and the uneven bars state champion (9.775).
Goss also finished sixth on floor (9.550) and tied for sixth on beam (9.450).
Cowen placed second in Jr. A with a state all-around score of 38.350. She was also the vault state champion with a score of 9.6.
Cowen also placed second on bars (9.725), third on floor (9.575) and fourth on beam (9.450).
Savage Elite finished second as a team at the level 6 state championships with a score of 115.675.
