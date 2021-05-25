The Savage Elite Gymnastics Xcel Gold team finished the season undefeated earlier this month and now boast the 2021 Xcel Region 1 champion in Gracie Idleman.
Gracie posted a 39.500 to win the all-around regional championship in the younger division, the highest score in the history of Xcel Gold competition.
She also took first place on the floor exercise (9.9), tied for second on vault (9.9), took second on bars (9.875) and tied for third on beam (9.825). Gracie competed for the SoCal team at Regionals, which was a high honor.
Her teammate Juliana Reyna took the all-around title in her division with a 38.875, while also finishing first on vault and floor.
Audrey Glatfelter earned an all-around title in her division with a 38.900, while also winning gold on floor.
Other all-around scores for the Xcel Gold team were Emmie Jackson (38.400), Natalie Reyes (29.125), Kadyn Ramos (38.600), Tayler Lemenager (38.350), Madison Hunter (37.425), Abigail Valdez (38.150), Ella Reyna (37.550) and Allena Murillo (37.975).
For the Savage Elite Xcel Silver team, Kassandra Andrade posted an all-around score of 37.700 and Maddison Dodd recorded a score of 27.925.
Savage Elite Gymnastics is owned by Pablo Savage and Nathan Downer, who also coach alongside Alondra Menendez and Robby Santamaria.
