Savage Elite brings home regional champions

The Savage Elite Level 6 optional team brought home several medals from the Region 1 Championships, April 29 to May 1, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Zoe Martin won the all-around regional championship in her division with a score of 37.25. She was also the vault champion (9.425) and finished second on floor (9.7).
Josie Parada took bronze on bars with a score of 9.425. She finished sixth in the all-around (36.875).
Ella Kowalski won four gold medals for Savage Elite. She finished as the all-around regional champion with a score of 38.25 and was the champion in the vault (9.425), beam (9.775) and floor (9.65).
Savage Elite also had three representatives on the state team in Jasmine Grabas, Kinley Goss and Gabriela Cowen. The trio helped Southern California take the gold, besting the other state teams from Northern California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.
Grabas finished the season undefeated in the all-around and vault, winning every meet she competed in for the entire year.
She won the all-around championship in her division with a score of 38.675, also claiming regional champion titles in the vault (9.65) and on floor (9.85).
Goss was second in the all-around in her division with a score of 38.625. She finished as the floor regional champion with a score of 9.75.
Cowen finished ninth in the all-around in her division (37.825) and took silver on vault (9.65).
