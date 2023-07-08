Tennis Saudi Arabia

Egypt’s Mayar Sherif reacts after winning a point against Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia on  Feb. 11, 2021. Sherif does not pretend to be an expert on the subject of Saudi Arabia’s record on women’s rights, other than to say: “I know it’s not the best.”

WIMBLEDON, England — Egyptian tennis pro Mayar Sherif does not pretend to be an expert on the subject of Saudi Arabia’s record on women’s rights, other than to say: “I know it’s not the best.”

What Sherif, who made her Wimbledon debut this week, did say is she thinks it’s possible positive steps can be made in that area if tennis follows the path of golf and other sports by doing business with — and competing in — the kingdom that boasts a $650 billion sovereign wealth fund.

