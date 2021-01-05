LOS ANGELES — Sandra Scully, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers’ Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully, has died from complications of ALS. She was 76.
The team said Monday that Sandra Scully died Sunday night at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. She had been fighting ALS, known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, for the last several years. The progressive nervous system disease affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.
“She is really inspirational,” Vin Scully told The Associated Press last August. “Her faith is extremely important and I think that’s a major reason she’s held up.”
Scully said he found it “ironic” that his wife had the same condition as Gehrig, the New York Yankees great who was forced to retire in 1939 because of the disease. There is no cure.
In September, Scully auctioned off years of his personal memorabilia, which raised over $2 million. He and his wife of 47 years donated a portion of the money to UCLA for ALS research.
Born Sandra Hunt on Dec. 27, 1944, in Cascade, Virginia, she married Vin Scully in November 1973. The couple had one daughter, Catherine, together. She had two children of her own from a previous marriage and he had three children with his first wife, who died of an accidental overdose in 1972.
Sandra Scully frequently accompanied her husband when he broadcast games at Dodger Stadium. Scully’s 67-year run with the Dodgers ended with his retirement in 2016. She was in the booth for his final home game on Sept. 27. He waved to the cheering crowd as his wife stood and smiled next to him. Scully turned 93 in November.
Sandra Scully had 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family suggests donations may be made to the Department of Neuromuscular Disease at UCLA/ALS Research.
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs facing DUI case after crash in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs received minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after a pre-dawn single-vehicle crash Monday near McCarran International Airport, authorities said.
A Las Vegas police report said Jacobs, 22, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut on his forehead after an air bag deployed when the 2019 Acura NSX sports car he was driving crashed into a tunnel wall at the Las Vegas airport, prosecutor Eric Bauman said.
Police at the scene determined the 5-foot-10, 220-pound Jacobs was impaired by alcohol, and blood was drawn at the hospital, Bauman said. Laboratory results can take several weeks.
Jacobs was booked at the Clark County jail on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge and released without bail pending a court appearance March 8, said his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld.
The attorneys noted that no charge was immediately filed by prosecutors.
“We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged,” they said.
Jacobs lives in Las Vegas, Chesnoff said.
It was not immediately clear if Jacobs had just returned to Las Vegas from Denver, where the Raiders defeated the Broncos, 32-31, in their final NFL regular season game. That was less than 12 hours before the 4:43 a.m. crash.
“The Raiders are aware of the situation involving Josh Jacobs,” team spokesman Will Kiss said in a statement. “The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time.”
NFL sets order for non-playoff teams to draft in April
NEW YORK — The NFL confirmed the order for next April’s draft picks for the 18 non-playoff qualifiers on Monday, with tiebreakers determined by the ease of a team’s schedule.
Jacksonville (1-15), which won its opener and lost its next 15 games, has the top selection, which it clinched in Week 16. The Jaguars, who fired coach Doug Marrone on Monday and previously let go general manager Dave Caldwell, are expected to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The New York Jets (2-14) were the only two-win team and will go second in the April 29-May 1 draft scheduled to occur in Cleveland. They fired coach Adam Gase on Sunday.
The order for the 14 playoff teams will be determined by when they exit the postseason and their regular-season records, plus necessary tiebreakers.
Houston and Atlanta were both 4-12 but the Texans “earned” the third overall pick with a .541 winning percentage for their opponents as opposed to Atlanta’s .551. However, Miami owns that selection in a trade involving tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills.
The draft order through the 18th pick:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars; 2. New York Jets; 3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston); 4. Atlanta Falcons; 5. Cincinnati Bengals; 6. Philadelphia Eagles; 7. Detroit Lions; 8. Carolina Panthers; 9. Denver Broncos; 10. Dallas Cowboys; 11. New York Giants; 12. San Francisco 49ers; 13. Los Angeles Chargers; 14. Minnesota Vikings; 15. New England Patriots; 16. Arizona Cardinals; 17. Las Vegas Raiders; 18. Miami Dolphins.
Jaguars fire Marrone; owner Khan plans to be more involved
Shad Khan has hired coaches and general managers before. He relied on a search firm the first time. He enlisted help from a consultant the second. He listened to friends, family, colleagues and even competitors along the way.
Now, after nine NFL seasons and little success on the field, the Jacksonville Jaguars owner is taking a more hands-on approach to fixing the franchise’s most glaring problems.
Khan is handling the search for his next coach and general manager mostly alone, with some help from Jaguars President Mark Lamping.
“This time around, I think I have a much better sense myself,” Khan said Monday after firing coach Doug Marrone. “I’m the key decision maker.”
Khan plans to have the team’s next power duo report directly to him, a structure he expects will keep him in the loop on major personnel decisions. Khan said he wants to maintain “roster control,” a term he later clarified as “you don’t want players going in and out or contracts given until you’re aware of that.”
Casali agrees to $1.5 million, 1-year deal with Giants
SAN FRANCISCO — Catcher Curt Casali agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Monday, a month after he was cut by the Cincinnati Reds.
The 32-year-old Casali hit .224 with six homers and eight RBIs in 31 games and 93 plate appearances last year, when he earned $541,667 in prorated pay from a $1,462,500 salary. Reds pitchers were 14-11 with a 3.68 ERA in his starts.
Casali has a .230 average, 37 homers and 105 RBIs in seven major league seasons with Tampa Bay (2014-17) and Cincinnati (2018-20).
San Francisco opened a roster spot by unconditionally releasing left-hander Andrew Suarez, whose rights were sold to South Korea’s LG Twins.
Casali can earn $500,000 in roster bonuses, either $500,000 for making the opening day active roster or $125,000 apiece for 30, 60, 90 and 120 days on the active roster.
ETSU men’s hoops pauses after positive test
East Tennessee State has paused all men’s basketball activities after a positive COVID-19 test.
That means the Buccaneers have postponed Wednesday night’s home game against VMI and a road trip to Wofford on Saturday. This is the second time this season ETSU’s schedule has been affected. The Bucs’ trip to UNC-Ashville on Dec. 8 also was postponed.
Two members of Barcelona staff have Coronavirus
Barcelona says two of its staff have the coronavirus.
The unnamed staff tested positive on Monday, and the whole squad will undergo more tests on Tuesday.
Training scheduled for Tuesday morning has been postponed.
Barcelona is scheduled to play Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in the Spanish league.
Three teams opt out of AHL season
The American Hockey League says three teams have opted out of playing this season, while four others have been given permission to temporarily relocate.
The Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds opted out and will return in 2021-22. Those teams are affiliates of the Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, respectively.
The Blues worked out an agreement to send players to Utica, the top farm team for the Vancouver Canucks. The Predators said they’re pursuing options. The Panthers’ plans were not immediately clear.
The Binghamton Devils will play home games in Newark, New Jersey, where their NHL affiliate is located. The Ontario Reign will play in El Segundo, California; the San Diego Gulls in Irvine, California; and the Providence Bruins in Marlborough, Massachusetts.
Pepperdine men’s and women’s basketball teams postpone this week’s games
The Pepperdine men’s and women’s basketball teams will postpone their West Coast Conference games this week. Both programs had already halted activities because of recent positive COVID-19 tests.
The men’s game at San Francisco on Thursday is off as well as the women’s game the same day against San Diego. Saturday’s women’s game against BYU is also postponed.
Both programs had to postpone two games each last week.
The men are next scheduled to play at No. 1 Gonzaga on Jan. 14, while the women’s next game is against Loyola Marymount on Jan. 16.
St. John’s game postponement due to testing and lab irregularities
St. John’s says its last-minute postponement of Saturday’s men’s basketball game against DePaul was caused by testing and lab irregularities.
Athletic Director Mike Cragg says the decision was a tough one but the right choice. Cragg says follow-up testing has delivered good news and team doctors and university health officials have agreed that the program can resume full operations.
The Red Storm will resume play on Wednesday night at Xavier.
Four members of Manchester City’s women’s soccer team have virus
Manchester City says four members of its women’s soccer team have tested positive for COVID-19.
The FA Women’s Super League club did not identify the affected players but said they were self-isolating in accordance with Football Association and U.K. government protocol.
Manchester City is scheduled to host the West Ham women behind closed doors on Saturday.
The Manchester City men have also been hit by COVID, with six players missing from Sunday’s 3-1 win at at Chelsea.
Premier League to continue play through England lockdown
The Premier League will continue during the latest lockdown in England.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced there will be another lockdown starting on Wednesday and lasting until at least mid-February.
But the government says elite sportspeople will be allowed to compete and train. That means there will be no suspension of the Premier League or England’s other professional soccer leagues.
All English soccer was suspended for more than three months when the pandemic was declared in March.
Duke coach Krzyzewski still in quarantine
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says he won’t be able to coach the No. 21 Blue Devils when they face Boston College on Wednesday night, but he hopes to be out of quarantine in time to return for their game against Wake Forest on Saturday.
Krzyzewski said he and his wife were placed into quarantine last Friday after a member of his family tested positive for COVID-19. He said he and his wife were both tested Monday, and both were negative.
Krzyzewski said he found out about the quarantine as he was getting on the bus to go to Florida State. The Blue Devils traveled to Tallahassee, Florida without Krzyzewski, but found out after a team meeting Friday night that the game was being postponed.
The noon start of the Wake Forest game is right at the end of the quarantine and Krzyzewski said he will have to get guidance from health officials on whether he can return.
No. 3 Villanova postpones next three games
No. 3 Villanova’s next three games have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the program.
The Wildcats (8-1) were scheduled to play Tuesday at DePaul, Friday vs. Marquette, and Jan. 13 at Xavier.
No makeup dates have been announced.
Coach Jay Wright announced last week he had tested positive for COVID-19 and the program paused all activities. Wright was scheduled to return to practice on Tuesday.
