Los Angeles Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval throws against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning on Friday in Detroit. Sandoval threw a four-hit, complete-game shutout, striking out nine with no walks in the Angels’ 1-0 victory.

DETROIT — Patrick Sandoval pitched a four-hitter for his first career shutout, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 Friday night on Jared Walsh’s second-inning homer.

Sandoval (4-8) threw 97 pitches, struck out nine, walked none and didn’t allow a runner past first base as the Angels ended a three-game skid.

