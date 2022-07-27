Sanchez heads to Walla Walla U

Vasquez graduate Randy Sanchez is going from the small town of Acton, to the small town of Walla Walla, Washington.
The center back signed his National Letter of Intent to play men’s soccer at Walla Walla University in March and will be leaving to drive up to the college with his family this Friday.
“Honestly, it was kind of like the small town surroundings, which I’m kind of used to growing up in Acton most of my life,” Sanchez said about what drew him to the university. “Just a small community.”
Another plus was location as the other schools he was looking to attend were in New York.
Other than the community and staying on the west coast, Sanchez also found a connection with coach William Burns, who is headed into his seventh season at Walla Walla.
“I did like the coach,” Sanchez said. “The coach is actually a Southern California native … which was another plus. We kind of really connected very well in that sense.”
He has also been in contact with his new teammates since the end of their season, along with other incoming freshmen.
“The team is really good,” Sanchez said. “I like the camaraderie we have going on. We’re all friends and we’re all getting to know each other and we’re already pretty tight. Even though we haven’t played much together, we already have a pretty good bond.
“Everybody’s been keeping in touch since last season ended. They’re getting ready for the new freshmen like me to come in and get ingrained into the team. It’s actually very helpful because any questions that I have, they’re right there to answer it and help with whatever questions I have and any concerns I have as well.”
Sanchez took a visit to the university in October last year where he not only toured the soccer facilities, but also the educational buildings.
He plans on studying electrical engineering and was impressed with what the school offered in the program.
“I saw their facility and it was just like really state-of-the-art, really up to date, had everything that I needed to be able to learn and just be able to get internships and jobs, which is what I liked,” Sanchez said. “Also, their program is very one-on-one. The student to teacher ratio is actually not that far apart. I’ll have the ability to ask any questions and be actually more hands on than at a bigger school that has more students.
“I get to have the ability to do more hands on and learn like that by building things and problem solving, which is what engineers are mainly asked to do. That’s really (driven) me that way in interest in the major.”
He said he’s most excited about experiencing a new environment and changes in the seasons while he is up in Washington.
Sanchez is the middle child of parents Hector and Claudia Sanchez, with his older sister Cristina and younger brother Nathan.
“We are very close,” Sanchez said about his family. “It is going to be tough, definitely something that we’re all going to have to get used to. But I’m sure we’ll be able to adjust in no time.”
He said he’s thankful for his parents and their help and guidance.
“Of course, I want to thank my parents for making sure I had everything ready, making sure I was at the game on time or where I needed to be, always had all my gear in line, made sure everything was there for me in case I forgot something, they were there to double check,” Sanchez said. “Of course, their support on and off the field was a big thing, as well. And, of course, all of my family that’s been there to support me, going to any game that they can catch.”
He also had several coaches he wanted to thank.
“I would like to thank my high school coach Peter Zorba,” he said. “I definitely want to thank my club coaches — Shonn Vasquez, Barry Cobb, Marlon Gamero — who have all known me and coached me from a young age, from 8 years old up until now I’m 18 years old. Just growing with them was really good and a great thing.”
Sanchez will have to settle in quickly at school this weekend as the team’s first scrimmages normally start in mid-August.
