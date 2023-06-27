San Rafael pulling away from Pacific Pack

At the midway point of the Pecos League season, the players are separating themselves from the pretenders in the battle for four playoff berths in each of the league’s two divisions.
San Rafael has separated itself from the pack in the Pacific Division with an 18-3 record.
The Pacifics had their nine-game win streak snapped last Thursday at home in a 10-1 loss to Monterey as Amberjacks starter Tristan Cavazos allowed one run over seven innings while socking a three-run homer in the eighth.
San Rafael took an 8-1 win at Marysville on Sunday with Alex Valasek winning his fourth in a row and striking out 13 batters in 8.1 inning, handing Drakes ace Rodrigo Sanchez his first loss after winning his first five starts.
Monterey moved into second in the Pacific at 17-9 as Bakersfield (12-7) slipped into third after Sunday’s 14-5 home loss to Lancaster. Paul Von Zboray cracked a two-run homer for the Train Robbers but ex-Austin infielder Evan Antonellis went 3-for-5 for the winners, driving in four runs and scoring twice as Sound Breakers hurler Gilberto Rosario scattered two runs and three hits over six innings.
Sam Freedman homered and doubled to drive in four runs Sunday as surging Martinez clubbed hapless Dublin, 16-9, to pull within a half-game of Marysville for the fourth playoff slot.
Roswell and Tucson continue holding the top two spots in the Mountain Division with Trinidad working its way up to third.
The defending champion Invaders have richly benefited by playing 19 of their 22 games at home (going 16-3), although they were crushed, 16-4, by Alpine on Sunday at Joe Bauman Stadium. A nine-run seventh inning for the Cowboys broke open a 4-4 contest as Josh Rego and James Prockish combined for nine RBIs.
Conversely, Tucson has been the king of the road this year by winning 11 of 14 away from Kino Stadium. The Saguaros are also 6-3 at home after a three-game sweep of Austin, including Saturday’s 10-4 win as Gabe Ramos led the offense with a homer and two doubles.
Austin Brewer doubled and tripled in his third game for the Weirdos after coming in from Trinidad, scoring once and driving in another run.
Brewer’s former teammates overwhelmed Santa Fe, 39-4, Sunday at home as Peter Bocchino and Jordan Anderson split ten hits with Bocchino driving in nine for the Triggers.
PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS
(through Sunday, June 25)
San Rafael 18-3, Monterey 17-9, Bakersfield 12-7, Marysville 13-12, Martinez 12-12, Lancaster 10-12, Vallejo 5-15, Dublin 3-20.
MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS
(through Sunday, June 25)
Roswell 18-4, Tucson 17-6, Trinidad 13-7, Garden City 11-8, Alpine 11-12, Santa Fe 8-12, Blackwell 3-14, Austin 1-19.
