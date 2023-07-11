San Rafael reeled off five consecutive wins last week to tighten their grip on first place in the Pacific Division, including Saturday’s 12-1 pasting over Dublin at home. Alex Valasek tossed seven innings of one-run ball to raise his season record for the Pacifics to 6-1 with a 1.32 ERA, leading the division in wins and ERA. The Michigan native helped himself at the plate with three singles, driving in two runs. Ashanti Ross singled in Josue Rivera with the last-place Leprechauns’ lone score.

Monterey and Bakersfield are second and third, respectively. The Amberjacks lost ground Saturday with a 9-4 home loss to Martinez at Sollecito Park while farther south, the Train Robbers were holding off Lancaster, 18-11. Sadler Goodwin homered and picked up the save for Bakersfield as Andrew Castano singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run for the Sound Breakers.

