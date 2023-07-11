San Rafael reeled off five consecutive wins last week to tighten their grip on first place in the Pacific Division, including Saturday’s 12-1 pasting over Dublin at home. Alex Valasek tossed seven innings of one-run ball to raise his season record for the Pacifics to 6-1 with a 1.32 ERA, leading the division in wins and ERA. The Michigan native helped himself at the plate with three singles, driving in two runs. Ashanti Ross singled in Josue Rivera with the last-place Leprechauns’ lone score.
Monterey and Bakersfield are second and third, respectively. The Amberjacks lost ground Saturday with a 9-4 home loss to Martinez at Sollecito Park while farther south, the Train Robbers were holding off Lancaster, 18-11. Sadler Goodwin homered and picked up the save for Bakersfield as Andrew Castano singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run for the Sound Breakers.
Sunday’s Pacific Division All-Star Game in Martinez was won by the North, 10-8, over a shorthanded South team. Vallejo’s Ike Brown won the Home Run Derby while Martinez manager Matthew Repplinger beat out Marysville skipper Bill Rogan in the Coaches Fungo Challenge. The Mountain Division All-Star tilt is slated for next Sunday at 6 p.m. in Alpine’s Kokernot Field. Tickets are $10 each; in comparison, the average MLB All-Star ducat this week in Seattle costs $639.
In the Mountain Division, Tucson finally hit a tough stretch on the road with a pair of midweek losses at surging Garden City, including last Thursday’s 5-3 loss in Kansas as the Wind’s Cole Lee belted a solo homer and singled in another run to support starter Matt Ambrosino’s strong seven innings. Both Saguaros weekend games in Blackwell were rained out.
Trinidad moved past Roswell into second by winning five of their last six games, including Sunday’s doubleheader home sweep over tailenders Austin. Triggers starter Alec Aleywine allowed one run in seven innings while cracking two doubles at the plate in an 11-1 win while Jakobe Smith homered and drove in three runs in Trinidad’s 12-7 nightcap triumph. Aleywine, an infielder when he’s not on the mound, is 4-2 after seven starts and sports a .397 batting average. Markus Bracey cracked two doubles and scored three runs for Austin in the second game.
Roswell had an important 14-8 win Sunday at Joe Bauman Stadium over Garden City as Jaden Burns and Seth Schroeder combined for five hits and six RBIs for the defending champions.
San Rafael 25-7, Monterey 23-12, Bakersfield 21-11, Lancaster 18-14, Martinez 18-15, Marysville 17-17, Vallejo 7-25, Dublin 3-30.
MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS
Tucson 24-9, Trinidad 21-10, Roswell 23-11, Garden City 18-12, Alpine 20-15, Backwell 10-16, Santa Fe 8-21, Austin 1-31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.