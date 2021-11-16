Salvador wins State

Antelope Valley College sophomore Arlene Salvador (left) shows off her CCCAA Women’s Golf State Championship medal with AVC coach Patrick Londono after winning the tournament title on Monday at Cypress Ridge Golf Course. Salvador, the first state champion in AVC women’s golf history, shot a 4-under 68 on the first day of competition Sunday and followed it up with a 1-under 71 Monday to finish with a 5-under 139, two shots ahead of Reedley’s Avery Foster with 141 (73-68). The Marauders finished seventh as a team. See the full story in Wednesday’s paper.
Women's College Golf | CCCAA State Championships
