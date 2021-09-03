Antelope Valley College sophomore Arlene Salvador set a women’s golf record by shooting a 67 and leading her team to a victory in the Chuck Melendez Invite at Buenaventura Golf Course in Ventura on Monday.
Salvador, a Highland High grad and four-time Golden League champion, shot the lowest score of the day, beating her competition by eight shots.
“Today’s score by Arlene was a result of preparation, further reinforcing the correlation between hard work and success,” AVC head coach Pattrick Londono said in a press release. “Arlene has more great golf ahead, and today was a positive step towards her individual and our team’s long-term goals.”
The Marauders shot 327 to win the tournament, taking a 19-shot victory over second-place Bakersfield. They also bested Canyons, Citrus, Moorpark and Santa Barbara.
Madison Schafer followed Salvador with a 75, including three birdies. It was the first time she broke 80 in competition.
Vashti Rachal shot a 90 with one birdie, while Adrianna Rosales shot 93 with a birdie and a 41 on the front nine, which was a personal best.
AVC’s Jasmin Carrillo recorded two birdies on the day, while Ayanna Langdale posted one birdie.
The Marauders travel to Bakersfield for a Western State Conference match at Rio Bravo Country Club this coming Monday.
Men’s Soccer
AVC 2, Chaffey 1
The Antelope Valley College men’s soccer team picked up its first win of the season with a 2-1 victory on the road at Chaffey on Tuesday.
The Marauders quickly took a 2-0 lead on first-half goals by Christopher Rodriguez and Luis Avila. David Rodriguez Tafo and Fabian Duran each had assists for AVC.
The Marauders (1-0-1) will play host to LA Mission today at 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
AVC 2, Chaffey 0
The Antelope Valley College women’s soccer team defeated Chaffey 2-0 on the road on Tuesday.
Bianca Carrillo and Quehtzali Ayala each scored a goal in the first half. Ayala assisted on Carrillo’s goal and Kelsey Brustuen recorded the other assist.
AVC goalkeeper Barbara Vivas had three saves.
The Marauders (2-0) play host to LA Pierce today at 4 p.m.
