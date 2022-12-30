Saint Katherine hands UAV 1st loss

LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley men’s basketball team could not overcome a sluggish start to its conference game on Thursday.
The Pioneers trailed by 14 points in the first half and, although they rallied to take a brief lead in the second half, it was not enough to prevent UAV’s first loss of the season.
Saint Katherine outscored UAV in both halves and pulled away for a 72-64 California Pacific Conference victory at the Pioneer Event Center.
The Pioneers (11-1, 5-1) had won the first 11 games of the season, including five conference games.
“I feel like we didn’t play up to our fullest potential,” UAV senior guard and team captain Tyler Murrell said. “I feel like we definitely struggled with offense. I feel like they were ready to scout us and we’ve got to realize that teams are scouting us now and they know the talent level that we have, so we have to be more prepared for that as players.”
UAV scored the first five points in the game, but then watched the Firebirds (7-4, 4-1) score eight consecutive points.
“We started off sluggish, but I really like how we fought back,” UAV assistant coach Colin Johnson said. “With everything that happened before the game, it can be hard to refocus back up, but I thought after like the first 10 minutes, the guys focused back up. They fought back and got us back into the game.
“(The Firebirds) can make shots. They did that tonight. They started off hot and they just made big ones when they mattered. I just felt like they were getting all the 50/50 balls and getting second chances. They are a good team. They are going to make shots. That’s what good teams do.”
Johnson was thrust into taking over coaching the game for head coach Jordan Mast, whose 6-year-old daughter fell and hit her head on the concrete floor of the Pioneer Event Center next to the practice court during warmups before the game. She was transported to the hospital by paramedics.
“I’ve got a little one too, so it’s just a tough one, because he’s in there playing all the time too,” UAV women’s coach Deon Price said. “It’s scary.”
The Pioneers shot 28.6 percent from the field in the first half, while the Firebirds shot 50 percent, taking a 36-31 lead at halftime.
UAV finished the game with a 32.8 percentage from the field and 21.7 from behind the 3-point line, while Saint Katherine shot 47.5 from the field.
“One of our better players, he shoots 4-for-21 tonight, where he’s almost a 50 percent from the floor type of guy,” Johnson said. “They made shots in big moments. Shots that we normally make weren’t falling and we gave up some second-chance opportunities and I felt like that was kind of the difference in the game.”
UAV out-rebounded Saint Katherine 41-40 and had more steals (8-2) and blocks (11-0).
UAV senior guard Elias Ezenekwe led the Pioneers with 17 points and nine rebounds and senior Andrew Lewis had 14 points, three steals, five assists and five rebounds, but shot 4-for-21 from the field.
UAV senior Aaris Bonds had five points, three steals, three assists and three rebounds, junior Michael Hayes finished with four points and eight rebounds and junior Virgil Mahoney added six points, six blocks, two assists and six rebounds.
“Our key is basically staying locked in at practice,” said Murrell, who had three points and two rebounds. “I know it starts with that. I feel like going into this game we didn’t really have like great practices, but I know this loss is kind of humbling for all of us, even myself. I know we’ll just be more locked in.”
The Pioneers rallied in the second half, feeding off a fast break slam dunk by sophomore Arik Nicholas that ignited his team and the crowd, cutting the Firebirds' lead to one, 58-57, with six minutes and 42 seconds remaining.
UAV took a 59-58 lead on a jumper by Ezenekwe, but the Firebirds answered, as they would for the remainder of the game.
Lewis hit two free throws with 4:47 remaining to tie the game at 63-63, but the Firebirds closed the game with a 9-1 run.
Saint Katherine sophomore Bryan Baptiste scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting.
“I just thought we had a little bit more energy than them overall,” Saint Katherine men’s coach Kevin Williamson said. “Coming back from Christmas, short time back together. I think both teams had some problems getting players back here from where they live. I had guys I literally picked up on the way up here. We haven’t practiced one day. I think they probably had about the same. Obviously coach Jordan wasn’t here, so who knows how the game would have gone with him.”
UAV plays at UC Merced on Jan. 5.
Women’s Basketball
UAV 62, St. Katherine 50
The UAV women outscored Saint Katherine by 12 points in the third quarter to take control of the California Pacific Conference game.
The Pioneers (8-5, 5-1) had a 25-24 lead at halftime against the Firebirds (8-4, 3-3), but then UAV outscored Saint Katherine 21-9 in the third quarter of the game that tipped off at 2 p.m.
“Great team effort,” Price said. “Started out a little bit slow. Another thing is just adjusting to the time of play. Different time than we would normally play, but really no excuses. You’ve to be ready to step up and ready to play at any time.”
UAV senior guard Krystin Allen led the Pioneers with 13 points, three steals, three assists and six rebounds, as a total of 12 UAV players got in the game and all but two scored.
The UAV bench outscored the Saint Katherine bench 37-15. The Firebirds only had seven players available for the game.
“We had a nice contribution from everybody on the team,” Price said. “Players that we expect to step up when they get opportunities, stepped up. Everybody stepped up.
“We kind of took advantage of some of the things we could take advantage of out there. We made a couple of more plays than they did.”
UAV junior guard Janae Turner finished with nine points, two steals and four rebounds and hit a 3-pointer with 3:40 remaining to extend the Pioneers’ lead to 55-46 after the Firebirds pulled to within six, 52-46, with 4:15 remaining.
The Pioneers led by as many as 15 in the third quarter.
Kellymar Ramirez added eight points for the Pioneers, Cypree Stevens added seven points and Deshauna Walker, Wendy Hernandez and Ashley Del Rio each finished with six points apiece.
“Defense stepped up and made a couple of nice stops and good steals,” Price said. “We finally started to hit a few shots too. It seemed like the basket had some kind of lid on it for a little bit.”
Saint Katherine senior guard Olivia Riojas led the Firebirds with 24 points, two steals and seven rebounds.
UAV will host No. 21 ranked Dakota Wesleyan University today at 5 p.m. at the Pioneer Event Center and resume conference play on Jan. 5 at UC Merced.
