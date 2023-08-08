Rams Johnson Football

Associated Press

Rams safety John Johnson III (43) runs on the field against the Cardinals, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood. Johnson is returning to the Rams after two seasons in Cleveland.

IRVINE — Veteran safety John Johnson is returning to the Los Angeles Rams after two seasons in Cleveland.

Johnson has agreed to terms and will officially rejoin the Rams’ roster after he passes a physical Monday. He was at training camp Sunday at UC Irvine as an observer.

