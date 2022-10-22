Panthers Rams Football

Associated Press

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrates with defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) after Ramsey tackled Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey during the second half on Sunday in Inglewood.

 Jayne Kamin-Oncea

LOS ANGELES — Jalen Ramsey has covered a lot of ground in his football career, and now he’s even finding his way into his opponents’ pocket.

After winning a national championship at Florida State, the fleet-footed defensive back is now a three-time All-Pro with a Super Bowl ring from the Rams. He plays a key role on every level of Los Angeles’ defense in the bespoke “Star” position, putting him in man-to-man coverage, in zone protection and in a run-stopping capacity from play to play.

