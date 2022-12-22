Lakers Kings Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the first quarter on Wednesday in Sacramento. The Kings won 134-120.

SACRAMENTO — Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Sabonis recorded his second triple-double of the season to go along with nine straight double-doubles and his NBA-leading 22 this year.

